5 intriguing everyday things to notice in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is arguably one of the most visually stunning open-world games out there, on par with the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and even Rocksteady's Batman Arkham Knight. Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive worked in favor of Insomniac Games' latest title, allowing the developers to take full advantage of the current-gen hardware.

While the game's visuals are certainly one of its major highlights, it isn't the only facet that impressed me during my 30 hours of playthrough. Among the many aspects that caught my eye were the small details added to everyday things.

Much like a Naughty Dog game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is filled with hidden details, from NPCs going about their daily routines within their apartments to Spider-Man's suit getting tattered over time upon taking damage. Here's a list of five of the most impressive everyday nuances and details to notice in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

From NPCs having daily routines to Spidey's webs sticking to surfaces, here are five details to notice in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1) NPCs with routines

You can regularly find NPCs inside the buildings busy with their routines (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

NPCs, apart from those you go up against, play a fairly minimalistic role in any superhero action-adventure game. Despite that, Insomniac Games has not skimped out on the secondary AI in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, giving them proper routines, which accentuates the overall immersion factor.

As you traverse through different boroughs of New York, you will find a diverse set of NPCs roaming the streets, each with its own set of activities and routines. You can also find NPCs minding their own business within the buildings dotted across the map as you swing past them. This mechanic is a massive evolution over their previous games.

2) JJJ and Danika's podcasts reflecting on Spider-Man's actions

There's a dedicated mission at the start of the game, where you get to rescue JJJ (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

J.J. Jameson and Danika's podcasts were among the highlights of Marvel's Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. Fortunately, it has only gotten better with the latest sequel. If you pay close attention to these podcasts while exploring New York, you will find JJJ and Danika reflecting on Spidey's actions.

The podcasts are not limited to only main story events, as JJJ will often launch an extended rant about some of Spider-Man's actions during side activities as well.

3) Muscle deformation in Spider-Man's suits

There's proper muscle deformation in all of Miles and Peter's Spider-Man suits (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

While the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man featured highly detailed and textured Spider-Man suits, it did fall short when it came to certain animations with those suits. This was especially apparent due to the lack of any muscle deformation system, which resulted in stiff animations during certain actions.

However, this issue has been all but fixed with the sequel, wherein Insomniac Games has implemented a proper muscle deformation system to all Spidey suits. This makes every single animation, be it during combat or free-roam, feel perfectly natural.

4) Unique interactions with NPCs

There are also special interactions with other major characters during certain side activities (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Much like the previous two Marvel's Spider-Man games, players can have some unique interactions with the NPCs in the latest title. The interactions also change depending on the time of day, the Spider-Man you're currently playing (Peter or Miles), and other factors throughout the main story.

Most of the interactions, such as high-fiving NPCs, waving at them, shaking hands, and giving a hug, have all been carried over to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from the previous titles. Coupled with that, plenty of new interactions are added to the sequel, which you will organically discover as you explore its open world.

5) Spider-Man's webs stick to surfaces realistically

Insomniac Games poured a lot of work into making web-swinging as immersive and engaging as possible (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Web swinging and traversal are easily the biggest highlights of Marvel's Spider-Man titles, and the sequel is no exception. As you swing across the open world in Spider-Man 2, you will learn that every time you web-zip or shoot a web line, it actually sticks to a surface.

You can take a closer look at the webs and trace them using the game's photo mode. As an added bonus, the webs have proper shaders and ambient occlusion applied to them.