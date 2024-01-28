What happened between Deadpool and Wolverine when they first met in Marvel comics? 

One of the most iconic friendships in the Marvel Universe is that of Deadpool and Wolverine, also known as Wade Wilson and Logan. The duo has always had a love-hate relationship in the comics, but at the end of the day, they share a deep pain that makes them earn each other's respect. Fans have been asking for the duo to share the screen for years, and it looks like they are finally about to get it.

With Deadpool 3, Deadpool and Wolverine will finally reunite on the big screen and will take fans on a buddy journey like never before. However, unlike the expectation of an instant friendship, fans should know that the initial relationship between the two wasn't exactly amicable. As a matter of fact, the duo's first meeting went down in a deadly manner.

Deadpool and Wolverine had a deadly fight when they first met

Deadpool and Wolverine had their first encounter in Larry Hama's Wolverine #88 back in 1994. The storyline involved Wolverine protecting Garrison Kane, a Weapon X experiment, whom Deadpool pursued because Kane had stolen Deadpool's girlfriend.

When the duo finally came across one another, Wilson left Wolverine brutally injured, almost to the point of killing him, as the mutant's healing factor wasn't working effectively at the time. Fortunately, Logan managed to survive Wade's attacks and lived to fight another day. However, for Wolverine, the fight was far from over.

Wolverine would then start tracking down Deadpool and finally challenge him to a rematch, all the while teaming up with Kane. Wolverine would then defeat Deadpool and finally take his revenge. But that would also kickstart one of Marvel's most iconic friendships.

While Deadpool and Wolverine would initially hate each other, the two over time would bond over their shared trauma as both of them were victims of the Weapon X program. They would first throw aside their differences in Wolverine Annual '99, where they would team up to fight against a bunch of werewolves and realize that they weren't that different from each other.

What can we expect from Deadpool 3?

While it's exciting to know that Deadpool and Wolverine are going to share the screen in Deadpool 3, fans are hoping that their friendship doesn't heavily rely on comedy. While comedy is a crucial aspect, the other half of their dynamic is engulfed by a deep trauma that they both share. In a way, perhaps Deadpool 3 could explore that aspect in detail.

In the films, Deadpool and Wolverine's first meeting didn't go exactly well either. Their initial encounter took place in X-Men: Origins - Wolverine, where Logan met Wade before he turned into the Merc with a Mouth. However, at the end of the film, it was revealed that William Stryker had turned Wade into Weapon XI so that he could kill Logan. The fight concluded with Wolverine being victorious.

But since those versions of the characters were heavily criticized by both fans and critics, over the years, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has spent the better time of his career making fun of it. Therefore, it is expected that Deadpool 3 will feature numerous gags poking fun at their initial cinematic meetup.

While the plot for the film is still under wraps, the return of Hugh Jackman to play the role of Wolverine adds a special element, leaving fans curious about what the duo has in store. Fans can expect a blend of humor and, perhaps, a deeper exploration of their complex dynamic. Deadpool 3 is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.