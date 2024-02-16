Ryan Reynolds is finally back as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it looks like the character will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as well alongside the angriest Canadian in comic books. Being the third Deadpool film, the plot seems to be picking up at a relatively peaceful time in Wade's life before he is pulled back into the game.

Deadpool & Wolverine was long rumored to be a multiversal film, and the first teaser for the movie finally gave us that confirmation. While it still remains to be seen how the film will fit into the larger MCU narrative, the involvement of the Time Variance Authority (The TVA) certainly hints towards something bigger.

The TVA recruits Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

The first teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine sees Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday alongside his friends and family. Most of the returning characters from the previous two Deadpool films like Vanessa, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, and more are there, and this is when Wade hears a knock on the door only to realize that it's the TVA.

Once he is abducted by the TVA, he is taken to their facility. Marvel fans will surely recognize the TVA from the Loki series as they are responsible for keeping the timeline in check. Over at the facility, Wade meets Matthew Macfadyen's mystery character who gives him the opportunity to be a part of the larger superhero world and assigns him an unknown mission. It's here where we see Wade looking at the different major events that have taken place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser then starts featuring various montages of Deadpool being a part of fights and surprisingly killing some TVA agents as well. While the reason behind him killing TVA agents is still unknown, it does look like the Merc With a Mouth will go off-mission at some point in the movie. With it being a multiversal project, it surely might have to do something with how Marvel Studios might be bringing in the mutants to the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine could introduce the mutants through the multiverse

Marvel Studios has been preparing to bring in the mutants into the MCU for a while now, and with the exception of Ms. Marvel and Namor, the other two mutants featured in the franchise have been done through the multiverse. Patrick Stewart's Professor X (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Kelsey Grammer's Beast (The Marvels) made their MCU debuts as multiversal characters.

With that being a strategy and Deadpool being the first character from the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel films to receive his own MCU feature, it certainly looks like that Deadpool & Wolverine will somehow be bringing the mutants into the franchise through the multiverse and that's what the TVA might be getting involved with.

Deadpool & Wolverine will also see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine officially become a part of the MCU, and Aaron Stanford will also reprise his role as Pyro in the film after last being seen in X-Men: The Last Stand. However, we will find out how all the pieces of the puzzle fit when Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theatres on July 26.