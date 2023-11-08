The Marvels post-credit scene has been leaked online, creating quite a buzz among fans. The anticipation for The Marvels has been cranked up to celestial levels, and for good reason. The latest installment isn't just another entry in the comic book adaptation—it could be a convergence of stories and characters that fans have been following for long.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th, promising to be an action-packed narrative that will have fans talking. But even before the movie releases, people are excited for one reason: The Marvels post-credit scene.

The Marvels post-credit scene explained

The latest snippets hint at a Multiverse mayhem, with Dar-Benn's villainy seemingly tearing through reality itself, prompting an alliance of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon to stop it. But this isn't a run-of-the-mill leak—there's more than meets the eye here.

The tweet/X features the alleged post-credits scene with Monica Rambeau in a relatively sterile setting, having a heart-to-heart with a fellow caped crusader. The big catch? X-Men member Beast is in the frame as well. Now, this could be mere unused post-production footage or a breadcrumb leading the way for an MCU x X-Men crossover.

Let's dive into the scuttlebutt. Rumor has it that in The Marvels post-credit scene, Monica finds herself in a bizarre alternate reality face-to-face with none other than Maria Rambeau, decked out in Binary's iconic get-up. But is this the Maria we've met before, or a stranger with a familiar face? That's anyone's guess until the film hits the theaters.

Adding to the intrigue, Kelsey Grammer's Beast is in the house. Could this be the bridge to Deadpool 3 x MCU or the setup for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty? Fans are chomping at The Marvels post-credit scene for answers. But, as we piece together the puzzle, let's not forget the heart of The Marvels.

What does The Marvels have in store for the people and the MCU?

Carol Danvers has been through the wringer, battling the Kree to reclaim her identity and facing off against the Supreme Intelligence. But her victory comes with a twist, as she now bears the weight of a universe thrown off-kilter.

Enter the wormhole—anomaly tied to a Kree rebel—and Carol's powers get tangled with Kamala Khan, the ultimate Ms. Marvel fan-girl from Jersey City, and her niece, S.A.B.E.R. spacefarer Monica Rambeau. This trio of titans must sync up to safeguard the cosmos.

The Marvels boasts a stellar cast with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. (And the possibility of Kelsey Grammer as Beast). This crossover (The Marvels post-credit scene) could be as exciting for the fans as it is for the MCU due to the recent mixed response to the Marvel offerings.

The facts speak for themselves: Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film at nearly $2.8 billion. Its predecessors, including Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers, also feature in the top-grossing list, showcasing the franchise's enduring appeal. Meanwhile, the latest Marvel releases, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder, have seen robust earnings, though not surpassing the billion-dollar milestones of their forerunners.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 (Image via @deadpoolmovie/X(formerly Twitter))

On Disney+, the viewership trends reflect a contrasting fascination with the grossing. Black Panther and Thor: Love and Thunder rank as the most popular MCU films, indicating a consistent audience interest beyond the previous phases of the MCU.

It's evident that while the latest Marvel films may not have reached the lofty box office heights of the top-grossers, they still command significant viewership, and presenting something much longed for, like the X-Men and Deadpool coming to the MCU could lead the franchise into a different direction entirely.

As the countdown begins, the anticipation builds. Will The Marvels and The Marvels post-credit scene live up to their promise and deliver a game-changing moment? Grab your popcorn and keep your eyes peeled; Hollywood's lit up, and the universe is on the brink of something big.