The Marvels final trailer ignites excitement by sparking speculations about the Avengers and X-Men joining the fight

A few days before The Marvels' November 10 theatrical premiere, on November 6, the final trailer for the movie debuted, presenting fans with a glimpse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe production. In addition to offering a fresh perspective on the collaboration between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the trailer also unveiled some unexpected information about the movie that has fans buzzing with anticipation over the possibility of the Avengers and X-Men joining the team.

To everyone's surprise, Tessa Thompson's character Valkyrie makes a fleeting appearance in this latest teaser for The Marvels, conversing with Carol. Although this validates the suspicions that Valkyrie would have a role in the movie, fans will still have to wait a few more days to find out what the scene's context is. Globally, fans have put on their thinking hats and are expecting more surprise appearances from other heroes as well.

The Marvels has fans around the globe hyped with the possibility of seeing classic X-men and Avengers

The new trailer is all that fans are talking about (Tweets via X)

Amid the NFL game night between the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, 6 November, the final teaser for The Marvels was released. In the teaser, Chris Evans's Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man appear in flashbacks, with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury providing the narration.

“Heroes, it’s an old-fashioned notion, but the world can still use them.”

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie appears in the teaser too, towards the end, conversing with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. This validates speculations that Valkyrie might have a role in the movie, as previous teasers featured a fleeting scene of Bifrost and Carol saying that she had called a friend for help.

Expand Tweet

However, fans are speculating that the movie may feature X-Men characters as well. The speculations are based on the alleged The Marvels plot leak that came from YouTuber Mr. H Reviews, in addition to the recent and final teaser.

Fans have even uncovered a leaked post-credit scene, from apparently early or test screenings of the film and an alleged music license for the X-men films' scores. The latter will supposedly be featured in the upcoming movie, as claimed by user @SammonNews on X (formerly Twitter) via The Marvels Press Kit.

It's possible that the last 2023 MCU film will reveal a significant secret and introduce fan favorites to the world of Marvel. Three MCU heroines are already a part of the cast of the upcoming movie - Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel. However, it looks like some of the Marvel Comics mutants could potentially make an appearance in the film.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, fans are also expecting the Avengers to make a comeback in the upcoming movie due to the two recent trailers of The Marvels showcasing Earth's mightiest heroes repeatedly. With the nostalgic overtones it evokes, the final trailer soundtrack even pays a few tributes to the main Avengers theme. Fans are speculating that they may get to see The Avengers once again.

More about the The Marvels

Expand Tweet

The upcoming movie from Marvel Studios follows Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, who, as a result of unforeseen events, is left to bear the weight of an unstable cosmos. Her powers get intermingled with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's distant niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

Carol's responsibilities then take her to an anomalous wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary. In order to preserve the universe as "The Marvels," these odd three will need to come together and learn how to cooperate.

Whether or not Avengers and X-men join the fight in The Marvels is a matter for speculation until the film opens in theaters across the globe on November 10. The trailer has fans excited for what's to come, and they are expecting the movie to change the MCU forever.