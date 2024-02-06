Deadpool 3: From plot to trailer release date, all we know about the upcoming film

Deadpool 3 is one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly anticipated releases. Following Wade Wilson's journey, as he is the first character from the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel films to enter the franchise, fanfare for the film is high, as many are wondering exactly what Ryan Reynolds and team have been working on since the release of Deadpool 2.

Besides Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, not much is known about the film currently. Every information about the film has been tightly sealed to the point that fans have barely seen any promotional material for the film, despite it arriving in July. However, there have been bits of information that have been revealed and leaked here and there.

Deadpool 3 to change the "history of the MCU"

The first hint towards Deadpool 3's plot was offered by Marvel Studios Japan who revealed that the film is set to "change the history of the MCU." That could mean many things, but with the film all but confirmed to be a time-traveling and multiversal adventure, this could certainly lead to some major potential implications in the MCU.

Marvel Studios Japan released the first plot synopsis for the film:

“That f*cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine?”

Deadpool is one of the first 20th Century Fox Marvel characters, alongside Kelsey Grammer's Beast (The Marvels) and Patrick Stewart's Professor X (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), to crossover with the MCU. As a matter of fact, he is the only one of them to receive his own solo film as well.

With Deadpool 3 taking place in the MCU, and set leaks confirming that this film is going to be a sort of bookend to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel films, one can expect this film to somehow be the huge introduction of the Mutants into the franchise. How that might happen still remains to be seen.

Hugh Jackman to don the iconic yellow Wolverine costume

Fans have been asking for ages for Hugh Jackman to wear the classic Wolverine outfit from the comics, and Deadpool 3 will be giving them exactly that. The film will feature Hugh Jackman donning the iconic Wolverine costume from the comics. However, how Wolverine returns back from the dead still remains a mystery.

Following the ending of Logan, we saw Wolverine succumb to the wounds he got from his battle with X-24. The film was set to be Jackman's final time playing the character as well, but it looks like due to some in-universe reason, he is back alive. To figure that out, viewers will just have to wait until the movie releases.

Deadpool 3 trailer rumored to premiere during Super Bowl

With the film set to release in June, the first trailer for it should be nearby as well. According to rumors and insiders online, many are teasing that the first look at the film is set to drop during the upcoming Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is a great event that many film studios use to promote their films, and with how close the Ryan Reynolds-starrer's release date is, this is a pretty safe bet.

Deadpool 3 stars most of the previous supporting cast from Deadpool 2, and will also feature Emma Corrin and Matthew McFadyen. The film is directed by Shawn Levy and releases in theatres on July 26, 2024.