Why isn't Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3? Exploring the absence of Mrs. Brown in the third film

Paddington 3 continues the beloved story of everyone’s favorite marmalade-loving bear, but fans were surprised to learn that Sally Hawkins, who played Mrs. Mary Brown in the first two films, would not be returning. Instead, the role has been recast, with Emily Mortimer stepping in to portray the warm and adventurous matriarch of the Brown family.

While the switch was unexpected, Hawkins assured fans in an interview that her departure was a personal decision as she believed it was time for her to move on from the franchise. However, she shared that she was still deeply fond of the franchise.

Since its debut in 2014, the Paddington series has received universal praise for its heartfelt storytelling, humor, and stunning visuals. The third installment, Paddington in Peru, takes the Brown family on a thrilling new adventure, and Hawkins's absence marks a significant change.

Exploring in detail Sally Hawkins' absence in Paddington 3

Unlike some major cast changes in film franchises that come as a surprise, Hawkins' exit was a personal choice rather than a result of creative differences or scheduling conflicts. The actress has spoken warmly about her experience making the first two films and how much joy they brought her.

In her statement, she expressed gratitude for being part of the Paddington world, describing it as "one of the best and most creative times" she ever had in the world of film. However, Hawkins confirmed that her departure from Paddington 3 was her own decision, explaining that she felt it was the right time to move on.

In an interview with Variety, published in June 2023, she shared her love for the franchise but stated,

"For me, it’s felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own."

Despite her departure, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr. Brown, has reassured fans that Mrs. Brown’s recasting does not come with any drastic storyline changes. He emphasized that the change is simply a "straight swap," with no dramatic exits or off-screen explanations for the character’s transformation.

More details on the cast of Paddington 3 explored

While Paddington 3 sees a significant change in Mrs. Brown’s casting, much of the core cast from the previous films returns, alongside some exciting new additions.

Returning cast members

Hugh Bonneville reprises his role as Henry Brown, Paddington’s caring but occasionally flustered adoptive father.

Ben Whishaw continues as the voice of Paddington, a role he has played since the first film.

Julie Walters returns as Mrs. Bird, the Brown family's no-nonsense housekeeper.

Jim Broadbent reprises his role as Samuel Gruber, the kind antique shop owner who has been a friend to Paddington.

New additions to the cast

Emily Mortimer takes over as Mary Brown, previously played by Sally Hawkins.

Olivia Colman joins the franchise as Clarissa Cabot, also known as The Reverend Mother, a character with mysterious motives.

Antonio Banderas stars as Hunter Cabot, a treasure hunter with a personal connection to Paddington’s journey.

Carla Tous plays Gina Cabot, Hunter’s daughter, who questions her father’s relentless search for gold.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Ben Miller, and Joel Fry in supporting roles. Additionally, Hugh Grant makes a surprise uncredited cameo as Phoenix Buchanan, reprising his role from Paddington 2.

What is Paddington 3 about?

Paddington 3 takes the beloved bear on a new adventure far from London, as he embarks on a journey back to his birthplace in the jungles of Peru. The story begins when Paddington receives a letter from the home for retired bears, revealing that his Aunt Lucy is missing under mysterious circumstances.

Determined to find her, Paddington and the Brown family travel to Peru, only to uncover a thrilling mystery involving lost treasures and long-buried secrets.

As Paddington and his family search for Aunt Lucy, they come across Hunter Cabot, a treasure hunter obsessed with finding the lost city of El Dorado. Along the way, they navigate the dangers of the jungle, encounter unexpected betrayals, and learn that not everyone they meet has good intentions.

The adventure reaches a climax as Paddington discovers his true origins and must decide where he truly belongs.

Following its UK release on November 8, 2024, Paddington in Peru, or Paddington 3 is set to release on February 14, 2025, in the US.

