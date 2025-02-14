Where was My Fault: London filmed? All major filming locations and other production details

My Fault: London is a thrilling new romantic drama available for streaming on Prime Video from February 13, 2025. Directed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood, the film is an English-language adaptation of the 2023 Spanish film My Fault (Culpa Mía), based on the novel by Mercedes Ron.

The story of My Fault: London centers on Noah (Asha Banks), a teenage girl who moves from Florida to London when her mother marries William, a wealthy British man. Upon arrival, she meets her new stepbrother Nick (Matthew Broome), and a dangerous attraction forms between them right away.

As their relationship grows, Noah's estranged father shows up, threatening their future. The movie shows the complicated feelings and high-stakes drama of their evolving relationship. It is set against the backdrop of London and its surroundings.

Filming locations of My Fault: London

Highwood, Mill Hill – The home of William and Nick

The primary home of William and Nick was filmed at Highwood in Mill Hill, a charming, leafy area in north London. This location was chosen for its large, imposing house, which was meant to make people feel amazed.

The building needed to convey grandeur and importance while also serving as a suitable filming spot. The directors aimed for this location to stand out and leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Burlington House, Mayfair – Noah’s first ball

The outside of Noah's first London gala was filmed at the grand Burlington House in Mayfair, built in the late 1600s. The building enhanced the world Noah is introduced to, making it even more captivating. The directors chose this spot to draw attention to the high-society setting of the movie and to Nick's reputation for being sophisticated and wealthy.

Plaisterers’ Hall, Barbican – Gala interiors

The interiors for Noah's ball were filmed at Plaisterers’ Hall, located in the Barbican. The grand space, with its stately ambiance, matched the opulence of the event and further deepened the contrast between Noah’s past and her new life in London. The regal setting underlined the cultural clash that Noah experiences.

MC Motors, Dalston – Party scene

A major turning point in the movie occurs when Noah follows Nick to a party to talk to him. The party scene was filmed at MC Motors in Dalston, an event space for various industries. The urban and gritty setting contrasted with the wealthier scenes earlier in the film, helping to ground the story in a more real London atmosphere.

Queen Elizabeth Car Park, Stratford – First kiss

Noah and Nick's famous kiss happens at the Queen Elizabeth Car Park in Stratford. In the background, viewers can see the beautiful skyline of London. This parking lot, built for the 2012 Olympics, provides a unique urban setting that differs from a family home or a gala while still feeling distinctly London.

Brands Hatch, Kent – Racing sequences

Filming for My Fault: London took place at the renowned Brands Hatch racing circuit in Kent. Given its rich history in British motor racing, it was an ideal location for the exciting racing scenes central to the movie's action-packed plot.

Tenerife, Spain – Ibiza getaway

In the movie, the vacation takes place in Ibiza, but this scene was filmed in Tenerife. Since the UK filming schedule is in the winter, Tenerife's warm weather helped create a summer-like atmosphere with a carefree vibe. For logistical reasons, the first scenes that took place in Florida were also filmed in Spain.

Union Street, Southwark – Final shootout

The last shootout and dramatic car chase were filmed on Union Street in Southwark. The proximity of this site to The Shard has symbolic significance in My Fault: London. As the story peaks, the tall skyscraper in the backdrop accentuates the high-societal drama and approaching danger, creating a striking visual contrast.

Plot details of My Fault: London

In My Fault: London, Noah has to move to London after her mother married a wealthy British man, leaving her unable to stay with her family. It's not easy for her to get along with her new stepbrother Nick, but soon their dislike turns into an unwanted attraction.

As the summer progresses, the intensity of their relationship grows. However, things go badly when Noah's angry father, just released from prison, shows up to get even. The movie has elements of romance, suspense, and thriller. As Noah faces dangerous problems that could end her relationship with Nick, the tension builds.

My Fault: London is available to stream on Prime Video.

