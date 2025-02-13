My Fault: London - Full list of cast in the British remake of Culpa Mia

My Fault: London finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. Releasing on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the film is available to watch on the streaming service and fans can tune into the romantic drama as it will bring along the thrills, the chills, and a little bit of love alongside it as well.
Starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, My Fault: London is an adaptation of the book Culpa Mia - and also a remake of the Spanish film called My Fault. The story follows Noah, who moves to London where her mother marries a British man and when she meets her new stepbrother, an attraction is born between them.
So, with the film out right now, let's dive deep into the cast of the film and see who the stars behind the characters are.
The cast and characters of My Fault: London explored
Asha Banks as Noah
Asha Banks stars as the lead Noah in My Fault: London. In the film, Noah is a teenage girl who moves to London with her mother at the start of her new relationship. Hailing from Britain herself, Banks started her career as a child actress before coming onto the scene in 2022 with The Magic Flute.
She is also famous for starring in the BBC Three series known as A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in 2024.
Matthew Broome as Nick
Newcomer Matthew Broome takes on the role of Nick in the Amazon Prime Video film. In the movie, he is Noah's stepbrother who has quite the reputation for being a bad boy and gets involved in fights and more. However, his complicated relationship with his step-sister gets him into a bit of trouble.
Broome himself is a bit of a newcomer to the scene. Coming from a theatre background, his most notable role yet comes in the Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers.
Harry Gilby as Dan
British actor Harry Gilby also gets a sizable role in My Fault: London. He portrays the role of Dan, and while not many details are available as of now on his character, fans can certainly tune into the film to check what he has in store for them.
Many may recognize Dan from the film known as Tolkien in which he portrayed a very young J.R.R. Tolkien. He also has a role in the series The Last Kingdom.
Ray Fearon as William
Actor Ray Fearon portrays William in the Amazon Prime Video film. In the movie, William is the man that Noah's mother falls in love with and Fearon gets quite the sizable role in the romantic drama as well.
For those unfamiliar with Fearon, his notable work comes in the Harry Potter spinoff movies Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore where he portrayed Fawkes.
Supporting cast of My Fault: London
Here are the other cast members of My Fault: London as well as the characters that they are portraying too:
- Eve Macklin as Ella
- Enva Lewis as Jenna
- Kerim Hassan as Lion
- Sam Buchanan as Ronnie
- Amelia Kenworthy as Anna
- Jason Flemyng as Travis
- George Robinson as JP
- Tallulah Evans as Haley
- Fiona Marr as Detective Sato
Fans can tune in for the Prime Video romantic drama as it is streaming right now.