My Fault: London - Full list of cast in the British remake of Culpa Mia

My Fault: London finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. Releasing on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the film is available to watch on the streaming service and fans can tune into the romantic drama as it will bring along the thrills, the chills, and a little bit of love alongside it as well.

Starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, My Fault: London is an adaptation of the book Culpa Mia - and also a remake of the Spanish film called My Fault. The story follows Noah, who moves to London where her mother marries a British man and when she meets her new stepbrother, an attraction is born between them.

So, with the film out right now, let's dive deep into the cast of the film and see who the stars behind the characters are.

The cast and characters of My Fault: London explored

Asha Banks as Noah

Asha Banks at the premiere of My Fault: London (Image via @primevideouk on Instagram)

Asha Banks stars as the lead Noah in My Fault: London. In the film, Noah is a teenage girl who moves to London with her mother at the start of her new relationship. Hailing from Britain herself, Banks started her career as a child actress before coming onto the scene in 2022 with The Magic Flute.

She is also famous for starring in the BBC Three series known as A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in 2024.

Matthew Broome as Nick

Matthew Broome at the premiere (Image via @primevideouk on Instagram)

Newcomer Matthew Broome takes on the role of Nick in the Amazon Prime Video film. In the movie, he is Noah's stepbrother who has quite the reputation for being a bad boy and gets involved in fights and more. However, his complicated relationship with his step-sister gets him into a bit of trouble.

Broome himself is a bit of a newcomer to the scene. Coming from a theatre background, his most notable role yet comes in the Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers.

Harry Gilby as Dan

Harry Gilby stars in the film (Image via @harrygilby on Instagram)

British actor Harry Gilby also gets a sizable role in My Fault: London. He portrays the role of Dan, and while not many details are available as of now on his character, fans can certainly tune into the film to check what he has in store for them.

Many may recognize Dan from the film known as Tolkien in which he portrayed a very young J.R.R. Tolkien. He also has a role in the series The Last Kingdom.

Ray Fearon as William

Ray Fearon at the premiere (Image via @sugar55555 on Instagram)

Actor Ray Fearon portrays William in the Amazon Prime Video film. In the movie, William is the man that Noah's mother falls in love with and Fearon gets quite the sizable role in the romantic drama as well.

For those unfamiliar with Fearon, his notable work comes in the Harry Potter spinoff movies Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore where he portrayed Fawkes.

Supporting cast of My Fault: London

Here are the other cast members of My Fault: London as well as the characters that they are portraying too:

Eve Macklin as Ella

Enva Lewis as Jenna

Kerim Hassan as Lion

Sam Buchanan as Ronnie

Amelia Kenworthy as Anna

Jason Flemyng as Travis

George Robinson as JP

Tallulah Evans as Haley

Fiona Marr as Detective Sato

Fans can tune in for the Prime Video romantic drama as it is streaming right now.

