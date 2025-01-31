My Fault: London- Release date, cast, plot, and more

My Fault: London is a British romantic drama film set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 13, 2025. This version of the 2023 Spanish movie My Fault is based on Mercedes Ron's novel Culpa Mía.

In the film, Noah relocates to London along with her mother and stepfather, where she and her stepbrother, Nick, end up having a complex relationship. Noah faces a number of challenges as her feelings become more intense, including the resurgence of old issues from her past.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"An 18-year-old girl moves from America to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather. She meets her stepbrother, and an attraction brews despite their efforts. Unaware, her estranged father tracks her down after release from prison."

The film stars Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Ray Fearon, and Eve Macklin, among others.

The plot of My Fault: London explored

Noah's new life in London

In the film, Noah's life changes completely when her mother, Ella, marries William, a rich man from Britain. They leave Florida and move to London, where they live in a luxurious mansion.

Noah's stepbrother, Nick, is the typical evil boy who does not leave a good first impression on her. However, as they spend time together, their feelings start to change.

Conflict and forbidden attraction

As Noah settles into her new life, she starts to feel attracted to Nick, even though they do not get along at first. They struggle with their emotions, trying to stay in control.

Noah spends her summer getting to know Nick's friends, which involves fancy parties, fast cars, and exciting experiences. Things get worse when Noah's father, whom she has not met in a long time, gets out of prison and starts following her.

Family struggles and growing love

Noah has a complicated family life, particularly with Nick and her difficult relationship with her stepfather. These problems are at the heart of the film.

In addition to dealing with her traumatic past, Noah must examine her developing feelings for Nick. As their bond deepens, Noah finds it difficult to manage her emotions while protecting herself from her father's problematic actions.

Cast of My Fault: London

Here is a list of the full cast of My Fault: London:

Asha Banks as Noah

Matthew Broome as Nick

Eve Macklin as Ella (Noah’s mother)

Ray Fearon as William (Noah's stepfather)

Enva Lewis as Jenna

Jason Flemyng as Travis

Kerim Hassan as Lion

Sam Buchanan as Ronnie

Amelia Kenworthy as Anna

Harry Gilby as Dan

George Robinson as JP

Tallulah Evans as Haley

Gerard Monaco as Martin

Fiona Marr as Detective Sato

Neil Cole as Race Instructor

Payal Mistry as Portia

Seosaimhin Hennelly as Maddie

Victoria Wyant as Camilla

My Fault: London: Trailer explored

The trailer for My Fault: London introduces Noah as she relocates to London, stating, "Everyone kept telling me that London would be a fresh start." Upon arrival, she meets her stepbrother, Nick, sparking immediate tension. Their relationship is filled with hostility as Noah retorts, “You’re a spoiled daddy’s boy," while Nick responds, “I’d hate to not live up to your expectations."

As they navigate their growing attraction, the trailer reveals their complicated dynamic, punctuated by intense moments, including Nick’s dangerous lifestyle. With lines like, "What the hell are you doing to me?" the trailer hints at a turbulent romance ahead.

