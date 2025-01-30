The Girl with the Needle: Full list of cast explored

The Girl with the Needle (2025), directed by Magnus von Horn, is a psychological horror set in post-World War I Copenhagen. Set in 1919, the film follows Karoline, a young woman in a desperate and dangerous situation after the birth of her child. On May 15, 2024, the movie opened the Cannes Film Festival with great reviews. It can be seen for streaming on Mubi as of January 2025.
Karoline is feeling stressed with her lover gone and her husband, who was hurt in the war, coming home. She has a lot to manage as a mother. She cannot take care of her newborn and is forced to give her baby to a mysterious woman named Dagmar, who runs an illegal adoption business.
The tension builds to a chilling climax, where Karoline learns that Dagmar has been hiding her daughter, Erena, within the adoption network. At the end of the film, Karoline goes through many tragic events and adopts Erena, showing a complicated way for both women to find healing and closure.
Vic Carmen Sonne plays Karoline, Trine Dyrholm plays Dagmar, and Besir Zeciri plays Peter in the main roles. They have been praised for how well they create complex characters that feel realistic and detailed.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Girl with the Needle. Reader's discretion is advised.
The Girl with the Needle: Full List of Cast
Main cast:
1) Vic Carmen Sonne as Karoline
Victoria "Vic" Carmen Sonne is an actress from Denmark, born on April 23, 1994, in Copenhagen. She has Polish, Persian, and Russian heritage. She studied at the Akademiet For Utaemmet Kreativitet before joining the Danish National School of Performing Arts at 17, graduating in 2016.
Sonne became well-known in Denmark's film industry for her role in the movie Winter Brothers (2017). She has acted in well-received films such as Holiday (2018), Godland (2022), and The Girl with the Needle (2024). Her role in Winter Brothers and other performances won her two Bodil Awards and one Robert Award.
Sonne has talked about her challenges with ADHD, even though she is successful in her acting career. She began her acting career by auditioning for Simon Staho’s Love Is in the Air (2011), and since then, she has become a well-known name in Danish movies.
2) Trine Dyrholm as Dagmar
Trine Dyrholm portrays Dagmar in The Girl with the Needle. Born on April 15, 1972, in Denmark, she is a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter. Her band, Trine & The Moonlighters, secured third place in the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. In 1991, she received the Bodil Award for Best Actress for her debut film, Springflod, a teenage romance.
Dyrholm has earned the Bodil Award five times and the Robert Award six times, showcasing her exceptional acting skills. Some of her notable films include Forbrydelser (2004), Fluerne på væggen (2005), and En Soap (2006).
Her music from Mr. Nice Guy (2004) enjoyed popularity in Denmark. Dyrholm is particularly recognized for her powerful performances in The Celebration (1998) and Hævnen (2011).
3) Besir Zeciri as Peter
Besir Zeciri plays Peter, Karoline's husband, who comes back from the war with serious injuries. Besir Zeciri was born and grew up in Copenhagen. He has both Albanian and Danish backgrounds.
He made his stage debut in the Greek tragedy Elektra in 2010 and then appeared in 1864 and The Bridge. He was nominated for a Bodil Award for his role as Mads in Wildland. In 2021, he won a Robert Award for playing Mohammed in Outlaw.
4) Ava Knox Martin as Erena
Ava Knox Martin plays Erena, Dagmar's daughter. Martin, a newcomer to the Danish film scene, delivers a nuanced performance as a child caught in a web of deceit and moral ambiguity.
Apart from working in the film, The Girl with the Needle, she also has some future projects under her wings, like Under Stjernerne På Himlen and Krølle Bølle.
Supporting cast of The Girl with the Needle
- Joachim Fjelstrup as Jørgen
- Tessa Hoder as Frida
- Anders Hove as the Judge
- Ari Alexander as Svendsen
- Per Thiim Thim as Landlord Olaf Jensen
- Søren Sætter-Lassen as Ring Master
- Dan Jakobsen as Dwarf
- Anna Tulestedt as Old Landlady
- Thomas Kirk as Foreman
- Benedikte Hansen as Jørgen's Mother
- Peter Secher Schmidt as Prosecutor
- Agnieszka Przyborowska-Mitrosz as The Bearded Lady
- Liv Vilde Christensen as Girl with baby
- Tommy Wurtz Petersen as Foreman in Surgar Factury
- Cordelia Majgaard as Young Maid
Crew:
- Director: Magnus von Horn
- Screenplay: Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek
- Producers: Malene Blenkov, Mariusz Włodarski
- Cinematography: Michał Dymek
- Editing: Agnieszka Glinska
- Music: Frederikke Hoffmeier
The Girl with the Needle received 7.5/10 on IMDb.