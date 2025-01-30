The Girl with the Needle: Full list of cast explored

The Girl with the Needle (2025), directed by Magnus von Horn, is a psychological horror set in post-World War I Copenhagen. Set in 1919, the film follows Karoline, a young woman in a desperate and dangerous situation after the birth of her child. On May 15, 2024, the movie opened the Cannes Film Festival with great reviews. It can be seen for streaming on Mubi as of January 2025.

Karoline is feeling stressed with her lover gone and her husband, who was hurt in the war, coming home. She has a lot to manage as a mother. She cannot take care of her newborn and is forced to give her baby to a mysterious woman named Dagmar, who runs an illegal adoption business.

The tension builds to a chilling climax, where Karoline learns that Dagmar has been hiding her daughter, Erena, within the adoption network. At the end of the film, Karoline goes through many tragic events and adopts Erena, showing a complicated way for both women to find healing and closure.

Trending

Vic Carmen Sonne plays Karoline, Trine Dyrholm plays Dagmar, and Besir Zeciri plays Peter in the main roles. They have been praised for how well they create complex characters that feel realistic and detailed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Girl with the Needle. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Girl with the Needle: Full List of Cast

Main cast:

1) Vic Carmen Sonne as Karoline

Vic Carmen Sonne as Karoline in The Girl with the Needle (Image via MUBI)

Victoria "Vic" Carmen Sonne is an actress from Denmark, born on April 23, 1994, in Copenhagen. She has Polish, Persian, and Russian heritage. She studied at the Akademiet For Utaemmet Kreativitet before joining the Danish National School of Performing Arts at 17, graduating in 2016.

Sonne became well-known in Denmark's film industry for her role in the movie Winter Brothers (2017). She has acted in well-received films such as Holiday (2018), Godland (2022), and The Girl with the Needle (2024). Her role in Winter Brothers and other performances won her two Bodil Awards and one Robert Award.

Sonne has talked about her challenges with ADHD, even though she is successful in her acting career. She began her acting career by auditioning for Simon Staho’s Love Is in the Air (2011), and since then, she has become a well-known name in Danish movies.

2) Trine Dyrholm as Dagmar

Trine Dyrholm portrays Dagmar in The Girl with the Needle (Image via MUBI)

Trine Dyrholm portrays Dagmar in The Girl with the Needle. Born on April 15, 1972, in Denmark, she is a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter. Her band, Trine & The Moonlighters, secured third place in the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. In 1991, she received the Bodil Award for Best Actress for her debut film, Springflod, a teenage romance.

Dyrholm has earned the Bodil Award five times and the Robert Award six times, showcasing her exceptional acting skills. Some of her notable films include Forbrydelser (2004), Fluerne på væggen (2005), and En Soap (2006).

Her music from Mr. Nice Guy (2004) enjoyed popularity in Denmark. Dyrholm is particularly recognized for her powerful performances in The Celebration (1998) and Hævnen (2011).

3) Besir Zeciri as Peter

Besir Zeciri plays Peter, Karoline's husband in The Girl with the Needle (Image via MUBI)

Besir Zeciri plays Peter, Karoline's husband, who comes back from the war with serious injuries. Besir Zeciri was born and grew up in Copenhagen. He has both Albanian and Danish backgrounds.

He made his stage debut in the Greek tragedy Elektra in 2010 and then appeared in 1864 and The Bridge. He was nominated for a Bodil Award for his role as Mads in Wildland. In 2021, he won a Robert Award for playing Mohammed in Outlaw.

4) Ava Knox Martin as Erena

Erena in The Girl with the Needle (Image via MUBI)

Ava Knox Martin plays Erena, Dagmar's daughter. Martin, a newcomer to the Danish film scene, delivers a nuanced performance as a child caught in a web of deceit and moral ambiguity.

Apart from working in the film, The Girl with the Needle, she also has some future projects under her wings, like Under Stjernerne På Himlen and Krølle Bølle.

Supporting cast of The Girl with the Needle

Joachim Fjelstrup as Jørgen

Tessa Hoder as Frida

Anders Hove as the Judge

Ari Alexander as Svendsen

Per Thiim Thim as Landlord Olaf Jensen

Søren Sætter-Lassen as Ring Master

Dan Jakobsen as Dwarf

Anna Tulestedt as Old Landlady

Thomas Kirk as Foreman

Benedikte Hansen as Jørgen's Mother

Peter Secher Schmidt as Prosecutor

Agnieszka Przyborowska-Mitrosz as The Bearded Lady

Liv Vilde Christensen as Girl with baby

Tommy Wurtz Petersen as Foreman in Surgar Factury

Cordelia Majgaard as Young Maid

Crew:

Director: Magnus von Horn

Screenplay: Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek

Producers: Malene Blenkov, Mariusz Włodarski

Cinematography: Michał Dymek

Editing: Agnieszka Glinska

Music: Frederikke Hoffmeier

The Girl with the Needle received 7.5/10 on IMDb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback