The Girl with the Needle ending explained: Who adopted Erena?

The Girl with the Needle was released on January 17, 2025, in Poland and January 23, 2025, in Denmark. With a 7.5 IMDb rating, directed by Magnus von Horn, the film is set in 1919 Copenhagen. It explores the unsettling journey of Karoline, a young woman who finds herself trapped in an increasingly dark and dangerous world.

The narrative focuses on Karoline's story of surviving in a society biased against weak women as she deals with trauma, betrayal, and the death of her child. Vic Carmen Sonne and Trine Dyrholm play the main roles in The Girl with the Needle, which grips the audience's attention until its eerie conclusion.

The main focus of The Girl with the Needle is Karoline's struggle after being left by a lover, having to deal with her war-damaged husband's return, and being unable to care for her newborn child. She gives her child to a reclusive woman named Dagmar, who operates an illegal adoption ring, in a last-ditch effort to ensure her child's future.

However, when Karoline learns the terrible truth about Dagmar's surgery, her dreams for her child's future take a horrible turn. The tragic tale comes full circle when Karoline herself adopts Erena, Dagmar's daughter, after surviving a fall and getting back in touch with her husband.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Girl with the Needle. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Girl with the Needle: The ending shows a ray of hope amidst the dark journey of Karoline's self-discovery

The Girl with the Needle ending explained: Karoline's transformation (Image via Nordisk Film)

The film's conclusion is both heartbreaking and optimistic. Karoline's quest for survival is motivated by her wish to leave a society that consistently mistreats and oppresses her.

Karoline decides to live for herself and Erena after her baby dies tragically at the hands of Dagmar, and she flees. Her bond with Peter is also noteworthy because it demonstrates that love can still exist in a world where trauma and conflict have destroyed both people.

For Karoline, Dagmar's death marks the end of an era, even though it was inevitable given her horrible deeds. Karoline provides a glimmer of hope amid the gloom by adopting Erena, symbolically ending the cycle of abuse and neglect. Her journey from a defenseless woman to a protector, striving for a better future, is reflected in her survival and eventual adoption of Erena.

The Girl with the Needle: Real truth about Dagmar's operations

A still from The Girl with the Needle (Image via Nordisk Film)

Karoline starts to notice things that bother her as she gets used to the routine of being a wet nurse for the babies that Dagmar gathers. At first, she views Dagmar as a savior—a woman who rescues needy moms by removing their kids and placing them with families who can provide for their upbringing.

However, when Karoline learns that Dagmar is vague about where the kids go, her anxiety increases. After a disturbing incident where Dagmar's daughter Erena attempts to suffocate one of the infants out of jealousy, her suspicions intensify.

When Karoline follows Dagmar and sees her choking a baby to death in an alley one fateful night, the truth is exposed. Karoline is horrified and confronts Dagmar, who confesses to killing every baby she has gathered and defends her actions by saying the world is too harsh for them.

Karoline is left in emotional turmoil and horror after Dagmar's terrifying confession destroys her trust. The film's pivotal moment occurs when Dagmar's serial killings are revealed, which prompts Karoline to make frantic attempts to break free from her control.

Karoline's desperate escape

A still from The Girl with the Needle (Image via Nordisk Film)

Dagmar starts giving Karoline ether to make her almost bedridden because he feels threatened by her knowing her secret. Karoline battles feelings of helplessness and hopelessness during this time. She discovers that she has turned into just another pawn in Dagmar's perverse world as their relationship takes a darker turn.

One day, Dagmar coerces Karoline into killing a baby that a new client has brought in, forcing her to commit an even more heinous act. The infant unintentionally dies during a fight between the two women, a tragedy that makes Karoline's situation even more difficult.

After learning of the terrible fate of her own child, Frida, a former coworker, comes to get it and threatens to call the police if it isn't returned. This starts a series of events that culminate in a fatal altercation.

When Karoline reaches her breaking point, she chooses to end it all, while Dagmar tries to hide her crimes out of fear of the repercussions. In a startling turn of events, Karoline appears to have taken her own life by jumping out of a window.

Karoline survives: A new beginning with Peter

A still from The Girl with the Needle (Image via Nordisk Film)

Miraculously, Karoline survives the fall and escapes Dagmar's clutches. In the aftermath, she seeks out Peter, her war-torn husband, who has found solace in a traveling circus, where he is paraded as a freak show attraction. The two reconcile, having both suffered immensely, and together, they find a sense of understanding. Karoline, still grieving the loss of her daughter, lies to Peter about the baby.

Karoline decides to adopt Erena, Dagmar's daughter, from the orphanage, providing her with a future filled with safety and love. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in Karoline's life. She works hard to create a hopeful existence, leaving behind her past traumas.

The Girl with the Needle (Image via Nordisk Film)

Meanwhile, Dagmar faces arrest and trial for her actions, while Karoline's journey symbolizes the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable darkness.

The film The Girl with the Needle addresses challenging subjects like loss, survival, and the psychological damage brought on by individual and societal trauma. Through Karoline's eyes, the show shows the unadulterated vulnerability of a woman compelled to make difficult decisions.

The conclusion explores the intricate relationships that influence the protagonist's journey and survival. In the end, Karoline's choices—no matter how difficult—lead her to a place of self-discovery where she takes charge of her destiny.

