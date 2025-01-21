What is One of Them Days movie about? Everything to know about the latest release

One of Them Days is Sony Pictures' latest comedy, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, that hit theatres on January 17, 2025, during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Directed by Lawrence Lamont and distributed by Sony Pictures, it has received positive reviews for its humor and take on friendship. Currently, the movie is available exclusively in theaters across the United States and Canada.
The movie is about two broke best friends, Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), whose boyfriend wastes their rent money and sends them on a crazy adventure. Notably, this is SZA's debut film. Since they are about to be kicked out of their house, they do everything in their power to save the house, their friendship, and their futures.
The plot is full of humor and surprises. It's a fun and relatable look at modern struggles and strength. Released by Sony Pictures Releasing, One of Them Days has received a rating of 7.2 out of 10.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One of Them Days.
Looking into the plot of One of Them Days
One of Them Days is like being on a roller coaster, with funny chaos and things one can't plan for. Alyssa, an ambitious artist, and Dreux Jones, a waitress, live in a run-down apartment with Alyssa's unreliable boyfriend, Keshawn. When their landlord claims they need to pay $1,500 in rent by 6 pm, the two women figure out that Keshawn stole the money to start his own T-shirt business.
They are desperate to get their money back, so they follow Keshawn to Berniece's house. After a dramatic fight, Keshawn admits that he lied, leaving the women with no money. They end up at a blood donation center while trying to get money, but even that plan goes horribly wrong.
At the same time, a fight with Berniece causes more chaos, which makes their mission even harder. The situation gets worse when the women sell a pair of Air Jordans. The shoes' original owner, King Lolo, targets them and demands $5,000 by 10 pm.
Dreux and Alyssa hold an unplanned art show to raise money since they are being threatened with eviction and need the money badly.
Cast of One of Them Days
The ensemble of One of Them Days includes:
- Keke Palmer as Dreux Jones
- SZA as Alyssa
- Vanessa Bell Calloway as Mama Ruth
- Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Kathy
- Maude Apatow as Bethany
- Katt Williams as Lucky
- Joshua Neal as Keshawn
- Aziza Scott as Berniece
- Patrick Cage as Maniac
- Dewayne Perkins as Jameel
- Amin Joseph as King Lolo
- Gabrielle Dennis as Shayla
- DomiNque Perry as Shameeka
- Lil Rel Howery as The Buyer
- Janelle James as Ruby
Producers, director, and crew of One of Them Days
- Lawrence Lamont – Director
- Syreeta Singleton – Writer, Co-producer
- Deniese Davis – Producer (p.g.a.)
- Poppy Hanks – Producer
- Charles D. King – Executive Producer
- James Lopez – Producer (p.g.a.)
- Joseph Micucci – Line Producer
- Keke Palmer – Executive Producer
- Sharon Palmer – Executive Producer
- Issa Rae – Producer (p.g.a.)
- Sara Rastogi – Producer (p.g.a.)
- Brennan Spillman – Line Producer (EPK)
- Jeff Valeri – Executive Producer
- Chanda Dancy – Music Composer
- Ava Berkofsky – Director of Photography
- Kim Boritz-Brehm – Editor
- Tia Nolan – Editor
One of Them Days is available to watch in theatres.