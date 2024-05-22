Amazon Prime Video set to remake hit Spanish movie My Fault in London setting 

The fan-favorite movie My Fault is set to make a show back with London as the backdrop. The movie has officially been announced by Amazon Prime Video in a recent Instagram post on May 22, 2024. The Spanish rom-com was reportedly one of the most favorite movies of the genre according to social media.

Fans enjoyed Nick and Noah's deep on-screen chemistry and will now get to see some new faces of their favorite characters. But this is not the first time they have received exciting news about the movie. On May 15, Prime Video teased a sequel of My Fault which is titled Your Fault and will be premiering in December this year. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

My Fault: London cast and characters

My Fault: London brings together a fantastic group of actors who will add depth to the story as it unfolds. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome are at the heart of the cast, playing Noah and Nick. Banks, who can be remembered from A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and Broome, from The Buccaneers, have given great performances before. They're supported by Eve Macklin as Ella, Noah's mom, who moves her whole life across the ocean for love, and Ray Fearon as William, a rich man from London whose house is central to a lot of the drama in the film.

The movie also features Enva Lewis as Jenna, who becomes Noah's new friend and helps her find her way through the busy social life of London. Jason Flemyng will play Travis, who is a mysterious character connected to Noah’s past. Kerim Hassan is Lion, who brings another dynamic to the social circles Noah gets involved in. Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, and Harry Gilby also star as Ronnie, Anna, and Dan, adding their own unique flavors to the mix.

Production, premiere, and plot

My Fault: London wrapped up its production recently in the U.K., setting the stage for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler and written by Melissa Osborne, offers a new take on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s popular Culpables trilogy. With filming completed across several picturesque and major locations in London, viewers would see the city's unique charm which is set to play a backdrop to the drama and romance of the story.

The plot of My Fault: London revolves around the life of Noah, an 18-year-old who moves from America to London with her mother, Ella. Ella has fallen in love with William, a wealthy Londoner, leading them to his luxurious home. Upon arriving in London, Noah encounters William’s son, Nick, a quintessential bad boy.

An immediate and intense attraction springs between Noah and Nick, setting off a summer filled with new experiences, complicated relationships, and emotional growth. As Noah tries to settle into her new life, she remains unaware that her estranged father, freshly released from prison, begins to track her every move.

Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, the film will be accessible to viewers in over 240 countries and territories. The wide distribution promises to introduce a broader audience to the intricate tales woven by Mercedes Ron brought to life through a distinctly British lens. The exact release date is still under wraps, but the buzz around My Fault suggests it will be a major addition to the streaming service's lineup of original content.