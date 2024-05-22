5 movies and shows starring Nicola Coughlan for fans who liked the actress in Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan is back gracing the screens as Penelope Featherington (secretly Lady Whistledown) in Bridgerton season 3 part 1. The latest installment premiered on Netflix on May 16, 2024.

Penelope Featherington has slowly ascended to the forefront of the series with a spotlight on her love story in the latest season. While Nicola Coughlan has achieved massive acclaim for her role in Bridgerton, the Irish actress has been putting in some memorable performances over the years.

Here are some of the best Nicola Coughlan films and television shows to check out if you liked her in the Netflix historical romance drama.

5 Films and shows starring Nicola Coughlan

1) The Phantom Cnut (2004)

A still from the film, The Phantom Cnut (Image via YouTube/@joemullan2007)

The Phantom Cnut is an Irish indie short film that features one of the first on-screen appearances by Nicola Coughlan. The young Coughlan put in one of her most memorable performances in this short film, centered around events inside a Catholic classroom.

The actress plays a student named Katie who proceeds to have a face-off with a priest who enters the classroom. The short film showcases Coughlan's talents brilliantly as her character Katie does not have a lot of dialogue but expresses herself through her body language. The film is available on YouTube.

2) Big Mood (2024)

A poster of the series, Big Mood (Image via Channel 4)

Big Mood is a dark comedy series which premiered on Channel 4 on March 28, 2024. Nicola Coughlan plays the role of Maggie, a fairly famous writer who is dealing with a hectic daily schedule.

Coughlan's character, Maggie, is diagnosed with bipolar disorder while she is dealing with her extremely busy life. An interesting dynamic in the series is brought through the relationship between Maggie and her best friend Eddie (Lydia West) as the various pressures of life test their friendship. Big Mood is available for streaming on Tubi. It can be accessed by users on their Roku devices.

3) Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer (2011)

Coughlan voiced the character of Edda in the film, Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer (Image via Getty)

Nicola Coughlan voiced the character of Edda in the animated film titled Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer. The movie throws light on popular Norse mythology characters and places them in a fun context.

The film features the character of Thor (Justin Gregg) as a young blacksmith in a peaceful village. He sets on a journey to rescue his village when a horde of giants attack it. Coughlan's character, Edda, is portrayed as a strong-willed villager, and a friend of Thor. This family-comedy movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Harlots (2018)

A still from the series, Harlots (Image via Hulu)

Apart from Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan appeared in yet another period series and delivered an incredible performance. She entered the show in its third and final season, taking on the role of Hannah Dalton, a s*x worker.

Harlots is a critically acclaimed series loosely based on The Covent Garden Ladies by British historian, Hallie Rubenhold. It follows the story of a brothel owner, who wants to improve the living conditions of the workers under her supervision. The series is available for streaming on Hulu.

5) Derry Girls (2018-2022)

A still from the series, Derry Girls (Image via Channel 4)

Derry Girls is one of the best television shows of recent times, tracing the lives of five eccentric teenagers in 1990s Ireland. Nicola Coughlan essays the role of Clare Devlin, a studious and timid girl who often acts as the voice of reason in her group.

The show is hilarious as it focuses on real-life events while portraying the quirks of Irish people all within a coming-of-age story. The series contains three seasons which can be streamed on Netflix.

Check out these five television shows and films if you wish to see Nicola Coughlan in a different setting, unlike Bridgerton. Watch the actress in season 3 part 2 of the Netflix show slated to release on June 13, 2024.