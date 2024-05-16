Why Bridgerton season 3 is releasing in two parts? Reasons explored

Fans awaiting news for Bridgerton season 3 were a bit taken aback when they learnt that the current season of the show will be released in two parts. This is because this particular release schedule was not something the show's fans were used to. Previously, whenever Netflix released new seasons of the show, it was always released in bulk and not in parts.

As per official confirmation from Netflix, eight episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts of four episodes each. While the first part was released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the second part will be released approximately a month later on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

A big reason behind Netflix adopting such a strategy could be to garner more traction regarding its viewer base. Releasing the show in parts would mean more engagement on the platform as opposed to a heightened engagement during the show's bulk release. This strategy can be beneficial for the OTT giant in the longer run with more people coming back to the platform repeatedly.

What does Bridgerton season 3's release schedule look like?

As mentioned, Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts of four episodes each, i.e. eight episodes in total. This is something new for Bridgerton fans but not entirely out of lane for Netflix. Of late, Netflix has been adopting a different approach when it comes to the release pattern of hit shows.

Previously the split-season release strategy was adopted for shows such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Lincoln Lawyer, Virgin River, You, and The Crown. Other shows that are confirmed to have split seasons are Emily in Paris and Cobra Kai due for release in late 2024.

That said, Netflix's Tudum has released a schedule for the upcoming season of Bridgerton which looks something like this:

Part 1 (May 16, 2024)

Episode 1: Out of the Shadows

Episode 2: How Bright the Moon

Episode 3: Forces of Nature

Episode 4: Old Friends

Part 2 (June 13, 2024)

Episode 5: Tick Tock

Episode 6: Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Episode 7: Joining of Hands

Episode 8: Into the Light

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

The third season of Bridgerton will focus on the budding romance between Nichola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton. In the aftermath of the events that took place between the two in the previous season, this season will explore their dynamics as Penelope sets out on a mission to find herself a suitor.

Bridgerton season 3 will also explore the friendship between Eloise and Penelope after a secret the latter kept for a long time was brought to the former's notice. The official full-length synopsis of the show by Deadline reads:

"Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

It continues:

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

The official logline also highlights that to win Penelope's friendship Colin offers to help her find an ideal suitor. But as things start working out for her, Colin starts struggling with his own feelings towards her.

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret," the logline further reads.

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.