Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack for each episode revealed: BTS, Taylor Swift, and more join Penelope and Colin's harmony 

The Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack reminds fans that there is lots to look forward to in the coming season. With Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 slated to premiere on May 16, viewers can expect to be whisked away by more symphonic pop interpretations from musicians such as the Vitamin String Quartet.

As reported by Tudum earlier today, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, BTS' Dynamite, and Sia's Cheap Thrills are some of the tracks reworked by the 4 episode-Part 1 soundtrack for the forthcoming season of the fan-favorite series.

Furthermore, the Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack also includes covers of Taylor Nick Jonas' Jealous by Shimmer and Lana Del Rey as well as Swift's Snow On The Beach by Atwood Quartet.

Here is a more episodic breakdown of what music to expect in the Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack when you sit down to watch the series

Bridgerton Season 3 soundtrack explored

Bridgerton Season 3 will consist of 8 episodes that are divided into two parts. The initial 4 episodes will air on Netflix on May 16, followed by the remaining 4 on June 13. The Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack will also be published in two parts, with Part 1 (Consisting of the first 4 episodes) available for fans to stream on May 16.

In Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1, composer Kris Bowers arranges an original score backed by a collection of modern pop songs turned into delicate instrumental versions, which the series is famous for. Bowers also went into details about the same with Tudum, saying:

“It’s a much more lighthearted feeling, I think, overall,” “There’s obviously the ups and downs that we always have in this show. But with Colin and Pen being friends, with a lot of their interactions having a bit of awkwardness to them — and within this season there are so many stories that we dip into — there’s a lot of fun and lightness that we experience with the music and comedic moments.”

Expand Tweet

Bowers' new themes for the characters document the highs and lows of Penelope and Colin, both individually and together in the Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack. In the second set of episodes of Season 3, Bridgerton's first original song, All I Want, is also set to make its premiere.

The original song is written by nine-time Grammy nominee Rogét Chahayed (Kiss Me More by Doja Cat), Wesley Singerman (Butterfly by Jennifer Lopez), Taylor Dexter (Die for You by Joji), and Nicole Cohen (Sensitive by Meghan Trainor), and was orchestrated by Bowers.

At the May 13 global premiere and the Bridgerton wedding, Tori Kelly surprised fans with a live performance of this new song. The Two-time Grammy Award Winning Artist also spoke about her love for the show to Netflix:

"Performing at the wedding was such a magical experience. Every detail of it was so thought out and it felt so special. I'm just honored that I was able to be a small part of such a beautiful day. I can't wait to perform my new song "All I Want" at the world premiere tonight. The fact that this is the first time an original song has been a part of Bridgerton makes the whole experience feel even more special! Really, I'm so excited that I get to be a part of this amazing show in my own way."

Expand Tweet

Without further ado, Herres The full list of songs, ordered episodically, set to appear in part 1 of the upcoming Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack:

Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack: Episode 1, Out of the Shadows, song list

Funeral March in C Minor by Soo Woo Kang

String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 - IV Allegro by BMGPM

String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement by BMGPM

Elegant Country House by APM

Sonata in G Major, L. 103 by APM

String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 - Haydn - Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace By BMGPM

Cover of GAYLE's Abcdefu by Vitula

String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo by BMGPM

String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt - Presto by Extreme

Etude for String Quartet 1 by APM

String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke - IV. Presto by BMGPM

Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack: Episode 2, How Bright the Moon, song list

String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 - VII Finale by BMGPM

Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai by APM

String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro by WCPM

String Quartet in G Major by De Wolfe Music

Cover of BTS' Dynamite by Vitamin String Quartet

String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590 by APM

String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 - Milanese Quartet No. 2 - I. Allegro di molto by BMGPM

Cover of Nick Jonas' Jealous by Shimmer

Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata': II. Andante con moto by BMGPM

Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack: Episode 3, Forces of Nature, song list

Cover of Sia's Cheap Thrills by Vitamin String Quartet

String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod by APM

String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato by APM

Evening Stars by APM

Cover of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever by Vitamin String Quartet

Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack: Episode 4, Old Friends, song list

Sequence (Three) by Peter Gregson

String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade by APM

String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark - Menuetto-Allegretto by APM

String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5) by APM

Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow On The Beach by Atwood Quartet

Cover of Pitbull's Give Me Everything - Stripped Down by Archer Marsh

Expand Tweet

Music supervisor Justin Kamps also helmed the Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack. In a conversation, the talented musician told Netflix's Tudum website that this season's musical moments don't simply exist in the ball scenes, since he found other instances to infuse music into:

“I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense. It’s really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography and then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion....”

Kamps added:

“...We have a lot of covers that aren’t necessarily part of ball sequences this year, and it’s because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover [but] doesn’t necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence.”

Expand Tweet

The show, which is set in Regency-era England, centers on the lives and love stories of the Bridgerton family's eight children: Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Eloise (Claudia Jessa), Francesca (Ruby Stokes in Seasons 1 and 2; Francesca Hunt in Season 3), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

The third season of Bridgerton will center on Colin, the third Bridgerton brother and Penelope Featherington's friendship turned into love. But there is more to the season than Colin finally recognizing Penelope for who she is, for she is hiding a secret from Colin and everyone else: that she is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

The Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack for Part 1 will be released on May 16, the same day Part 1 releases on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback