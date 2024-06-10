How does Bridgerton Season 3 differ from the novel? Breaking down the differences

Adaptations of popular novels into shows and movies are not unheard of. The buzz of the season, Bridgerton Season 3 is also an adaptation of a popular romance novel by author Julia Quinn. But the latest addition to the series differs from the book it is adapted from in many ways.

Before we jump into the specifics of these divergences, it should be noted that Netflix's Bridgerton is no longer following the sequence of the books in the Bridgerton series. While the first and second seasons of the show were based on the first two books by Julia Quinn, the third season is not based on the Benedict Bridgerton-focused third book. Instead, it is based on the fourth book which puts the spotlight on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story.

Citing the reasons for the drastic change, series showrunner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly during an interview back in January 2024:

"We've been watching (Penelope)’s crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That's a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change. This really felt like the right time to lean into what's been set up with them."

Now coming back to the specifics of the matter in hand, one of the biggest ways the plot of Bridgerton Season 3 differs from that of the books concerns the identity of Lady Whistledown.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin Bridgerton is aware of Lady Whistledown's true identity before he asks for Penelope's hand in marriage which does not occur until halfway through the fourth book. However, as observed in the show's recent episodes, Colin is unaware that Penelope Featherington is indeed Lady Whistledown and has asked her hand in marriage before the truth is known. Continue reading to find out the other ways in which Bridgerton Season 3 differs from the novel.

In the novel, there is no Lord Debling as there is in Bridgerton Season 3

Lord Debling's character in Bridgerton 3 has been created out of thin air, as there are no traces of the character in Romancing Mister Bridgerton. In the show, insidiously, Lord Debling's character helped both Penelope and Colin realize what they really wanted.

The show's makers likely used Lord Debling's character as a ploy to build up tension between Penelope and Colin which made their union even more gratifying.

Eloise isn't too bothered about Lady Whistledown's real identity in the books

In the books, Eloise does not go to extreme lengths to find out the real identity of Lady Whistledown as she does in the show. Additionally, her friendship with Penelope is also not affected when she finds out that she is the controversial column writer.

In the show, however, at the end of Season 2 of Bridgerton when Eloise discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, she starts behaving indifferently towards her. She gives her a cold shoulder throughout Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3. She also befriends Cressida Cowper, a friendship that was not explored at all in the books.

