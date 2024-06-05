Every Bridgerton sibling and who they marry in the show & books

The intricate love stories of the Bridgerton family, the beloved protagonists of Julia Quinn's romance novels and the popular Netflix series, have mesmerized viewers. As the Regency-era drama progresses to its third season, viewers are excited to discover more about the romantic experiences of every sibling.

Bridgerton, which debuted its first season on December 25, 2020, has already depicted the marriages of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in season 1, along with Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in season 2.

Season 3 of the show, Part 1 of which is streaming,ow depicts the relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Fans are excited to see if the show will follow the book's plots or bring in new surprises as they deal with romance and societal norms in Regency England.

The Bridgerton siblings and their partners

The Netflix show has adapted multiple characters from Julia Quinn's novels, focusing on the eight siblings in the series. They were born to Viscount Edmund and his wife, Violet. In the book series, the siblings are presented in the order of the alphabet. So far, the marriages of Daphne, Anthony, and Colin have been adapted by the Netflix series.

The siblings and their romantic partners in the book series and the Netflix adaptation are:

Bridgerton sibling name Who they marry in the book Who they marry in the Netflix series Daphne Bridgerton [Phoebe Dynevor] Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings [Regé-Jean Page] Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey] Kate Sheffield Kate Sharma [Simone Ashley] Benedict Bridgerton [Luke Thompson] Sophie Beckett Not Adapted Colin Bridgerton [Luke Newton] Penelope Featherington Penelope Featherington [Nicola Coughlan] Eloise Bridgerton [Claudia Jessie] Sir Phillip Crane Not Adapted Francesca Bridgerton [Ruby Stokes] John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, then Michael Stirling Not Adapted Hyacinth Bridgerton [Florence Hunt] Gareth St. Clair Not Adapted Gregory Bridgerton [Will Tilston] Hermione Watson Not Adapted

As seen in the table, the love stories of Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Hyacinth, and Gregory are yet to be adapted. Critics have taken issue with Benedict's troubling conduct in the novels, possibly causing the show's producers to postpone his portrayal.

Colin and Penelope's romance in book 4 and season 3

Both Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, and the third season of the Netflix adaptation focus on the highly anticipated love story between Colin and Penelope. Although the show stays true to several important plot elements in the book, there are distinct variations in the characters' progressions and the overall storyline.

Colin is depicted as a charming, well-traveled man who comes back to London after spending several years overseas in the book. In contrast, Penelope is a timid and clumsy girl who has harbored a hidden crush on Colin since they were young. The narrative tracks how Colin's perception of Penelope changes and how Penelope struggles with her emotions for her best friend's sibling.

Some major alterations have been made to the characters and their storylines in the Netflix series, which released the initial four episodes of season 3 on May 16, 2024.

Although the main focus is on Colin and Penelope's relationship, the show includes new characters and storylines not found in the book. Some instances include Lord Debling pursuing Penelope and the introduction of Queen Charlotte, who is not in the original novel.

One major contrast between the book and the show is the timeline. In the book, Colin and Penelope's tale unfolds approximately a decade after the events in the prior books, with Penelope at 28 years of age pondering her single status.

Nevertheless, the timeline in the Netflix show remains more consistent with the past seasons, showing Penelope still in her 20s. Another notable difference is how Colin uncovers Penelope's hidden identity as Lady Whistledown. In the book, Colin discovers Penelope's secret first. However, in the series, viewers already know about Penelope's alter ego by the end of season 1, while Colin appears to be clueless.

The release date for the remaining four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is confirmed to be June 13, 2024.