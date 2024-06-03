Bridgerton season 3 part 2: Major spoilers to expect

Netflix’s Bridgerton, which first arrived on the streaming platform in December 2020, will soon see the episodes from season 3 part 2 premiere on June 13, 2024. Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn of the same name, the title is set in the 1800s in England and delves into the story of the noble Bridgerton family.

The family includes eight siblings, who are seen navigating through love, life, and relationships. Season 3 part 1 of the series premiered earlier in May and adapted several aspects from the source material. Keeping that in mind, fans expect some intriguing plots from the book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, to play out in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2: What to expect?

Trending

Considering season 3 part 1 largely focused on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, this is expected to remain a major storyline in the upcoming episodes. Penelope, who is played in the series by Nicola Coughlan, has been deeply in love with Colin right from the start but had earlier been seen trying to move on after not having her feelings reciprocated.

However, part 1 saw Colin, who is portrayed by Luke Newton, also fall in love with Penelope, and propose marriage. However, he is still unaware of the fact that Penelope is none other than Lady Whistledown, a secret that is expected to come to light soon.

Colin, unaware of Penelope’s identity, has already proposed to her. However, his sister Eloise, who sees Penelope as a rival, is unaware of their relationship and found out about her identity earlier in the show.

As far as the original narrative is concerned, Colin eventually learns that his fiance is Lady Whistledown, which happens after he follows her to the city. This leads to their biggest fight yet, which ends with eventual reconciliation in the books. While the show is expected to follow the same arc, it is unclear whether the upcoming episodes will be able to portray the entirety of this narrative.

Season 3 part 1 also delved into Eloise Bridgerton’s revolt, which sees her develop a close friendship with Cressida. In the books, this is seen as her attempt to move on from her friendship with Penelope. Eloise can further be expected to cause chaos in Bridgerton season 2 part 2, as she is unaware of the relationship between Colin and Penelope.

Francesca Bridgerton can also be expected to get closer to John Stirling in Bridgerton season 3 part 2, as the two characters end up tying the know in the books.

Regardless, the major focus of Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be the relationship between Colin and Penelope, which is set to result in heaps of drama and several heartwarming moments.