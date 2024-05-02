Bridgerton Season 3 spoilers: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton book theory explored

With Bridgerton season 3 on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the first part of the historical romance to grace their screens this summer. With Part One set to release on May 16 on Netflix, Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on the story of Penelope Featherington and her relationship with Colin Bridgerton.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, Season 3 will skip the third book (focused on Benedict Bridgerton) and will instead adapt the fourth, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton. While the Netflix show is prone to make changes in its adaptation, there is still a possibility that many scenes and storylines from the original novel will make it to the big screen.

Here are some theories regarding the new Bridgerton season and the book it is based on.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the novel, 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton', and potentially for Bridgerton season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3 theories from the book, explored

A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (via Netflix)

The Regency-inspired Netflix romantic series Bridgerton has become one of the most beloved, and successful, shows globally. However, its adaptation has made many changes from its book source.

For instance, the identity of Lady Whistledown is revealed in the final episode of the first season. However, the notorious gossip writer's identity is unmasked only in the fourth installment in the books. While viewers can only guess what changes will be made in the upcoming season, there are various theories as to what season 3 will entail.

1) Time jump

A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest theories that fans are discussing online is the possibility of a time jump in season 3. As book fans would already know, Romancing Mister Bridgerton features a 10-year-long time jump which aids in the characters' development and changing attitudes towards each other. This makes Penelope and Colin's romance more organic and realistic. While the trailer for Bridgerton season 3 does not indicate such a large change in the timeline, it is yet to be seen if the show itself will feature a jump in time.

2) Fashion makeover

A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

In true early 2000s rom-com fashion, Penelope will go through a major makeover to transform from the proverbial ugly duckling to a swan. As the trailer indicates, Penelope is set to be dressed in daring and colorful fashion choices that will make the ton chatter and take notice of the wallflower they once ignored. In the books, Penelope becomes the talk of the town with her bold wardrobe statements. It is only expected that the show will follow the same, and fans are eager to take notice of Penelope's new dresses.

3) Benedict's sexuality

Benedict Bridgerton is played by Luke Thompson (Image via Netflix)

When the show skipped Benedict's storyline to make Penelope and Colin the focus of Bridgerton season 3, speculations behind the reason began to circulate online. One of the prominent theories regarding the decision to postpone Benedict's story is that the creators are looking to explore his sexuality onscreen.

This theory is not strange or new, as one scene in season 1 revealed the flirtatious man befriending a queer character Henry Granville at an intimate party. While the storyline was abandoned and Benedict remained strictly interested in women in season 2, the showrunners may choose to deviate from the canon of the book to make Benedict a queer character.

4) Eloise and Theo

Eloise Bridgerton is played by Claudia Jessie (Image via Netflix)

One of the major ways in which the show departed from the books was the introduction of a new character called Theo Sharpe in season 2. His chemistry with Eloise sparked theories that he could potentially be her love interest in the coming future. But in the books, Eloise is romantically paired with Sir Phillip Crane, a much older gentleman who is married to Marina Thompson. It is yet to be seen what Bridgerton season 3 will do with Theo's character and if he becomes Eloise's love interest instead of Sir Phillip.

5) The unmasking of Lady Whistledown

A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

With this season focusing on Penelope's story, it is to be expected that Colin will eventually find out her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. But what fans of the show may not know is that in the book, Colin reveals her identity to the entire ton.

While book fans may be eagerly anticipating the revelation scene, the show may choose to keep her identity hidden a little longer. Lady Whistledown plays a major role in Benedict's story in the third book, but because the show has yet to explore his romance, the Netflix adaptation may choose not to make Whistledown's identity public yet.

Starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 will premiere on May 16, with Part 2 releasing on June 13, 2024, on Netflix.