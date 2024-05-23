How many kids do Penelope and Colin have in Bridgerton? Book storyline explored 

In the Bridgerton book series, Penelope and Colin have four kids together. The book series, written by Julia Quinn, comprises eight books, each featuring the story of a specific Bridgerton sibling. The fourth book is the inspiration for the brand-new season of the Regency-era series.

Bridgerton season 3 begins with Colin returning from his travels abroad. Meanwhile, Penelope finally decides to find a husband. Initially, Colin gives Penelope courtship lessons, but their interactions soon turn into love. A steamy first kiss ignites feelings in Colin's heart, but Penelope decides to move on from her crush on him.

She seeks a husband who values her independence while maintaining her secret identity as Lady Whistledown. In the previous season, her identity was revealed to Eloise, her best friend, resulting in a rift between the two. This development can be seen in the third season as well, where Eloise avoids Penelope, resulting in Colin wondering about the reason behind such behavior.

The fourth book in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, features the storyline of childhood friends to lovers Penelope and Colin. Penelope secretly adores her best friend Eloise's brother in the series' first three books.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers for the Netflix series and the book series.

How did Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington meet?

Penelope is the youngest daughter of the Featherington family, whom her more glamorous sisters often overshadow. She's witty, intelligent, and has a penchant for wearing yellow gowns. Conversely, Colin is charming, handsome, and has a reputation as a carefree bachelor.

The prologue of the fourth book recounts their first encounter. Penelope goes on a walk with her mother and sisters when they cross paths with Daphne and her mother and coincidently with Colin. She fell in love with him after he fell off his horse when her bonnet accidentally flew into his face.

In 1813, Penelope made her debut and became a regular visitor at the Bridgerton household, forming a close friendship with Eloise. She saw Colin often and fell even more in love with him. However, Colin sees her as a friend, unaware of her deeper emotions.

"On the sixth of April, in the year 1812 — precisely two days before her sixteenth birthday — Penelope Featherington fell in love."

She continued to cherish those feelings for years until she overheard Colin snapping at his friends at a ball, telling them that he would never court her. When confronted, Colin tries to appease her, but with the damage done, Penelope pretends everything is fine.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, she approaches the age of 30 with no potential prospects for marriage. Colin, on the other hand, at the age of 33, has managed to escape the traps of matchmaking for several seasons, spending his time traveling the world. When Colin finally returns to Mayfair, they pick up right where they left off after their confrontation.

They again get into a fight, but when Penelope discovers Colin's journal and his eloquent thoughts, she praises his writing. Colin eventually admits that he is tired of playing the charming front and not being recognized for his brightness. They eventually confess their feelings to each other, and their love blooms through the rest of the book, the friends finally transitioning to lovers and eventually parents.

What challenges do Penelope and Colin face in their relationship?

The Bridgertons and Featheringtons have different rankings in London's high society. The Bridgertons have a higher social standing as the late Viscount Bridgerton held a more prestigious title than Baron Featherington, placing the Bridgertons above the Featheringtons.

Penelope comes from the Featherington family, and Colin's high social standing creates a barrier that the couple is indirectly forced to navigate. Additionally, Penelope's secret identity as "Lady Whistledown" adds complexity. In a turn of events, Penelope's secret is disclosed to Eloise, resulting in a rift between the two.

When the arrangement between Colin and Penelope of the former helping her find the suitor becomes the subject of the gossip of the society, Penelope is forced to issue this piece in her column as Lady Whistledown, given the writer would never miss on such an opportunity.

This scandal intensifies the tension between the two as Colin feels sorry for Penelope becoming the victim of the ton's cruelty. However, when he discovers her double life, their trust is further tested, and they struggle with miscommunication and assumptions.

How many kids do Penelope and Colin have?

Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Image via Instagram/@juliaquinnauthor)

According to the book series, especially the epilogues and the additional content provided by Julia Quinn, Colin and Penelope welcome four children into their family: Agatha, Thomas, Jane, and George.

By the events of Happily Ever After, Penelope gave birth to their children in the following order:

Agatha in 1825

Thomas in 1826

Jane in 1828

George in 1831.

They spend the rest of their lives cherishing their journey together, with Lady Whistledown's identity no longer in the shadows.

All seasons of Bridgerton are available for streaming on Netflix.