Who plays Penelope on Bridgerton? Everything to know

Bridgerton season 3 is scheduled to premiere on May 16 on Netflix, and audiences are eagerly seeking information about its cast, particularly focusing on Penelope Featherington, who takes center stage in the upcoming season.

Nicola Coughlan is set to reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in the upcoming season. She is well-known for her performances in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls as Clare Devlin and the Warner Bros. Pictures movie Barbie as Diplomat Barbie.

Coughlan's portrayal of Penelope has been widely praised by audiences and critics alike. The show follows the lives of the aristocratic Bridgerton family as they navigate love, scandal, and societal expectations in high-society London.

Everything to know about Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3

In Bridgerton season 3, Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) will take center stage as the focus shifts to their budding romance. Despite being friends for some time, the season will delve into the development of deeper feelings between the two young characters.

For those curious about Nicola Coughlan's previous work, the 37-year-old actress has been active in the industry since 1997. Born in Galway, Ireland, Nicola Mary Coughlan received her education from prestigious institutions including Calasanctius College, NUI Galway, the Oxford School of Drama, and the Birmingham School of Acting.

Coughlan has been featured in films such as Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer, Svengali, and Barbie. Additionally, she has appeared in television shows such as Simsala Grimm II: The Adventures of Yoyo and Doc Croc, Dodger, and Doctors. However, her most prominent works to date are as Clare Devlin in the TV series Derry Girls and as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.

Additionally, she is set to appear in the highly anticipated season 14 of the Doctor Who series as part of the cast of the 2024 Christmas special.

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts of four episodes each. The first part is set to premiere on May 16, 2024, followed by the second part approximately a month later, on June 13, 2024. As reported by Deadline, the official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

It further continues:

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

The logline also mentions that as Colin helps Penelope find a suitor, he begins questioning his feelings towards her. This creates an emotional rift in him that can only be solved if he sits down with his thoughts and figures out how to go about it. But the question is, will he do that?

The upcoming season will delve into the intricate dynamics between Penelope and Colin as they navigate their feelings for each other while simultaneously trying to preserve their identities.

Bridgerton season 3 is anticipated to debut on May 16. Interested viewers can stream the previous two seasons of the show on Netflix.

