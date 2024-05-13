Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1): Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1) will be arriving on Netflix on May 16, 2024. This was revealed in a trailer released by the streaming platform on April 11, 2024, leaving fans in a frenzy.

As for what story Bridegerton season 3 (Part 1) will tell, fans of the show are already aware that the season will focus on the brewing romance between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington, and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton. It will take the audience through the highs and lows of their relationship as the two try to establish their grounds as individual people.

How many episodes are there in Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1)?

May 16, 2024, will see episodes of Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1) dropping on Netflix, as aforementioned. On the other hand, the second part of the third season will be arriving approximately a month later, on June 13, 2024. The season will have eight episodes in total, with both parts having four episodes each.

As Netflix regulars would already know, episodes of a particular season of a series are dropped simultaneously on the streaming platform. Here is the release schedule for Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1):

Episodes Episode Title Date Episode 1 Out of the Shadows Thursday, May 16, 2024 Episode 2 How Bright the Moon Thursday, May 16, 2024 Episode 3 Forces of Nature Thursday, May 16, 2024 Episode 4 Old Friends Thursday, May 16, 2024

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1)?

This season, Bridgerton will focus on the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The two title roles will be played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively. Others in the cast of the upcoming season include:

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

New additions to the cast of Bridgerton season 3 comprise:

Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth and,

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

What is the plot of Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1)?

The official synopsis for Bridgerton season 3 (Part 1) reads:

"Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

It continues:

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

The synopsis also mentions that in an attempt to win Penelope's friendship back, Colin offers help to find her an appropriate suitor. But, as things take a turn and Penelope seems to wander away from Colin, he second-guesses his feelings towards her.

There is another thing Penelope must take care of this season and that "is her rift with Eloise who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place". With her growing presence in the ton, it is doubtful how long Penelope can conceal the identity of Lady Whistledown, her alter ego.

Bridgerton season 3 will be directed by Jess Brownell. Chris van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica will serve as executive producers on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback