What is the rank of Lady Danbury in Bridgerton? Character's marriage, duties and more explored 

Lady Danbury's character in Bridgerton is one of the most interesting and important ones in the series. Without her presence, the entire Bridgeton-verse would have been incomplete. Portrayed by actress Adjoa Andoh, Agatha Danbury, or Lady Danbury was born Soma Anderson in London high society.

At only three years of age, her parents had wedded her off to Lord Herman Danbury, a much older man. After marriage, she was finally bestowed with the "Lady" title by her inlaws.

She had a tumultuous relationship with her husband. She gave birth to four of their children. She was also the last person to have interacted with her spouse when he died making love to her.

After her husband's passing, Lady Danbury befriended Queen Charlotte, the highest-ranking person in the Tonverse, and took on the role of her advisor and close confidante. The Queen later bestowed the title of Countess to Lady Danbury.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Bridgerton series. Please read at your discretion.

More about Lady Danbury's character in Bridgerton

Lady Danbury is undeniably one of the most influential characters in Bridgerton. What makes her character stand out even more is the fact that she chooses to take charge from the sidelines rather than from the front. In this manner, whenever there is a miscalculation from her end, she directly does not have to bear the consequences of her actions.

Throughout her life, Lady Danbury has been known to befriend several people of influence. This includes the likes of Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton, Lady Mary, and Sarah Basset. However, one of her most influential friends is Queen Charlotte, the queen of England.

Lady Danbury's role in Daphne's marriage

Violet Bridgerton was one of the few people that Lady Danbury had taken under her wing when things were not looking too great for the Bridgertons. When Violet's daughter, Daphne, was on the verge of losing her social status, Lady Danbury came up with the brilliant plan of setting her up with Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

Simon was the son of Sarrah Basset, The Duchess of Hastings. Basset was one of Lady Danbury's closest friends. She stayed beside her until the day she died while giving birth to her only son. Following Sarah's death, when Danbury observed that Simon was not being taken care of properly, she brought him up with care and compassion.

In Bridgerton season 1, the audiences experienced the elaborate courtship between Daphne (Phoebe Denyvor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) which eventually resulted in the marriage between the two.

Lady Danbury's role in Kate Sharma's marriage

In season 2 of the Netflix show, Lady Danbury pulled her strings and influenced the Queen to choose Edwina Sharma, daughter of Mary Sharma, as the diamond for the season. She set Edwina up with Anthony, Violet Bridgerton's son. Despite being affectionate towards Edwina, Anthony started developing feelings towards her elder sister, Kate Sharma.

This resulted in a controversial courtship between the two that eventually led to their marriage. Therefore, although unwillingly, Lady Danbury facilitated Kate Sharma's marriage to Anthony.

Lady Danbury continues to fascinate audiences in part 1 of Bridgerton season 3, streaming on Netflix. With only four episodes down and four more along the line (part 2), viewers are more than excited to see what the formidable character has in store for them.