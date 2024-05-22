Is Lord Anderson from Bridgerton season 3 also in the book? Character importance and more explored 

Bridgerton season 3 surprised readers and fans by introducing Lord Marcus Anderson. While the show's teaser introduced him as a charismatic gentleman and he was seen exchanging romantic glances with Violet, writer Julia Quinn's book didn't have this character. Lord Anderson's character was created exclusively for the Netflix series just like Lord Debling.

However, there seems to be a definite story arc for Lord Anderson. While things are under wraps as of now, the upcoming episodes and future seasons may unravel more of Lord Anderson's thread.

For the newly indicted viewers of Bridgerton season 3, the series is the third run of the period drama on Netflix. It covers the lives of the eight siblings from the Bridgerton family based on eight books written by Julia Quinn. The series has many spinoffs and more expected seasons to follow.

Is Lord Marcus Anderson from Bridgerton season 3 in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton book?

Lord Marcus Anderson was not part of the original book series (Image via Twitter@Bridgerton)

Lord Marcus Anderson was seen in the third episode of Bridgerton season 3, the season based on Julia Quinn's novel titled Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Lady Agatha Danbury introduced Lord Anderson as her brother, a fact, not even her friend Violet Bridgerton knew.

However, there's no mention of Lord Anderson in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. None of Quinn's books have any reference to Lord Anderson nor did Lady Agatha have a brother in the original novel series. The character is a Netflix original created for the series.

Who is Lord Marcus Anderson related to in Bridgerton season 3?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Lord Anderson is Lady Agatha Danbury's brother in Bridgerton season 3. He made his first appearance in episode 3, where he was seen picking up Violet's glove from the ground and later approaching her.

However, when Lady Agatha introduced him as her brother, Violet was surprised to know that Agatha had a brother. In episode 4, Lord Anderson elaborated on the reason for his visit to Mayfair to his sister. He claimed that his countryside property lacked people he wanted to mingle with, particularly ladies.

Later, he was seen having a conversation with Violet, inquiring about her activities. When he learned from Violet about her and Agatha's interest in meddling in young people's lives, he was surprised and commented on needing "reacquaintance" with his sister.

They also discussed their past relationships, where Marcus shared about having a happy union despite not being in a passionate love match. Meanwhile, Violet revealed about being in a love match and missing Edmund Bridgerton. Marcus remarked about hoping to have a love match in his second round of relationship.

Why is Lord Marcus Anderson's presence important for Bridgerton season 3?

Expand Tweet

Despite not being a part of the source books, Lord Marcus Anderson may have a very important role in Bridgerton season 3.

Two facts point towards this hypothesis. One is a remark by Violet in the spinoff, Queen Charlotte, where the widow said that she was ready to invite romance back into her life.

The other is a teaser for season 3 on the show's X (formerly Twitter) account, which shows Lord Anderson exchanging meaningful glances with Violet. While Violet smiles and bites her lip coquettishly, Lady Agatha looks visibly displeased.

There's a possibility that Lord Marcus Anderson has been positioned as the romantic interest of Violet who wants to get back into the circle of relationships. The strain between Marcus and Agatha may cause friction between the siblings adding to the drama in the upcoming episodes.

To learn more about Lord Anderson in Bridgerton season 3, look out for the second part of the season arriving on Netflix on June 13, 2024. Meanwhile, stream the previous episodes on the platform.