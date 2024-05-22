Who is Lord Marcus Anderson in Bridgerton season 3? Character storyline explained 

Bridgerton season 3 has many characters returning from previous seasons, and many new characters joining this run. One of the new joiners is Lord Marcus Anderson. Teased in April, the character has left viewers and fans of the series baffled since the character's connections were unknown.

However, in one of the aired episodes, Lady Agatha Danbury introduced him as her brother who had come to visit. Incidentally, the original books do not refer to any Lord Marcus Anderson. The character has been exclusively created for the series.

For the newly indicted fans, Bridgerton season 3 is the third run of the period drama series on Netflix, based on the novel series of the same name written by Julia Quinn. The third season premiered on May 16, 2024, with the first four episodes. The season's second part with four more episodes is awaited on June 13, 2024.

Who is Lord Marcus Anderson in Bridgerton season 3?

Anderson is the potential romantic interest of Violet (Image via Netflix and Instagram)

Lord Marcus Anderson was introduced as Lady Agatha Danbury's brother in episode 3 of Bridgerton season 3. Lady Agatha claimed he had arrived in Mayfair to visit his sister.

In the show's third episode, Lord Anderson made his first appearance by picking up Violet's glove from the ground, outside the venue of Hawkins' Innovation Ball of 1815. Later in the evening, he approached Violet, and Lady Agatha introduced him to a surprised Violet.

In episode 4, the two siblings were seen dining together when Anderson expressed his reason for visiting Mayfair. He explained the lack of ladies and company in his country estate.

However, during their conversation, Anderson asked Violet about her life and activities. When Violet explained how she and Agatha meddled with others' lives, Lord Marcus expressed a slight displeasure at this information, pointing out that he was getting "reacquainted" with his sibling.

What is the expected story arc of Lord Marcus Anderson in Bridgerton season 3?

Lord Marcus is a new addition to the Bridgerton storyline and his story arc is currently undisclosed. However, there are some speculations about his place in the plot. A teaser for the series, released on the show's X account, presented Anderson and Violet exchanging glances and Violet coyly biting her lip, much to Agatha's displeasure.

On the other hand, in the Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, Violet told Agatha about her desire to open up to romance. Considering this, Anderson may be Violet's romantic interest in the series.

Additionally, the teaser shows Agatha looking unhappy about Anderson's interest in Violet, hinting at probable conflicts between the siblings in the later part of Bridgerton season 3.

Who plays Lord Anderson in Bridgerton season 3?

Daniel Francis plays Anderson, Lady Agatha's brother (Image via Instagram and Netflix)

Lord Marcus Anderson, an original character created for the show, is played by Daniel Francis. There is no reference to any such character in the books by Julia Quinn.

In season 3 of the Netflix series, Violet expressed surprise when introduced to Lord Marcus as she was unaware her longtime friend, Agatha, had a brother. How the character's development in the plot pans out remains to be seen.

In the future, Anderson could be Violet's love interest, leading to more romantic drama. Additionally, his disapproval of his sister's attitude may cause trouble between the siblings.

Continue watching Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix to catch up with the latest drama on the period romantic series.