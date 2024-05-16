Why did Daphne fame Phoebe Dynevor leave Bridgerton? Character's fate explored

It is natural for a popular show like Bridgerton to become a talking point once information about it is released. Therefore, when Netflix released the first official trailer for the show's third season on April 11, 2024, within hours of the release, the 2-minute 47-second clip amassed thousands of views.

People could not stop talking about the electrifying chemistry between Nichola Coughlin's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton. There were other aspects too, which the audience could not stop talking about. For instance, the appearance of Ashley Simone's Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

The audience was happy to see the couple enjoy their marital bliss after having a roller coaster romance in the second season of the show. Having said that, the reception of the audience towards the trailer was not all positive. Certain things upset the audience, like Phoebe Dynevor's (Daphne Basset) absence from the show's trailer.

As conversations regarding her absenteeism from the show started garnering traction, some people scoured the internet and found an old Variety article that addressed the same. When asked about her fate in Bridgerton season 3 by the popular news portal back in January 2023, Dynevor had said:

"Well, I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Is Phoebe Dynevor there in Bridgerton season 3?

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3, comprising four episodes, was released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, on Netflix. The episodes, averaging approximately 54 minutes each, chronicled the changing dynamics between the season's lead, Nichola Coughlin and Luke Netwon, who have been friends for a while. It also chronicled the lives and stories of people who had been a part of the show since the beginning, barring a few.

With that being said, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Basset was nowhere to be seen. Although the actor had confirmed in several instances that she would not be a part of the current season of the show, fans were hopeful for at least a guest appearance from the actor. However, that did not happen.

What does Phoebe Dynevor have to say about her departure?

As mentioned previously, in a comment given to Variety in January 2023, Denver addressed a question concerning her return to the show's third season. She had mentioned that she was not returning for the show but was hopeful about her character, should the makers reprise it.

In another conversation with ScreenRant the same year, Dynevor mentioned the same thing she had mentioned in her comment to Variety, previously. When asked about the dynamics of her character that could be explored in the upcoming season of the show, Dynevor said back in January 2023:

"Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

When will Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release?

As fans of Bridgerton would already know, the show's latest season has been split into two parts of four episodes each. All episodes of the first part were released on Netflix on May 16, 2024. The second part is due for release, approximately a month from now on June 13, 2024.

The last episode of the first part of season 3 of Bridgerton ended with Colin finally expressing his feelings for Penelope. It will be interesting to see the makers of the show explore the dynamics between the two in part two of the season following this incident.