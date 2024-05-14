Who does Luke Newton play in ‘Bridgerton’? Actor speaks about co-star Jonathan Bailey’s influence and watching him “like a hawk” to prep for season 3

Luke Newton recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter during Bridgerton’s premier and talked about how he took inspiration from his co-star Jonathan Bailey while shooting for the show's third season. During the premiere, Luke Newton opened up about his character, Colin Bridgerton, and stated that he watched Bailey “like a hawk.”

Luke Newton said:

“I watched Johnny like a hawk in season two and how he just sort of conducted himself so graciously uncertain and tried to take elements of that and also keep it true to myself, and you know, just focus on the character really.”

Luke also appreciated Jonathan and stated that he never “failed to check in” on Newton, even though he had a super busy schedule with the show’s second season, and was also tied up with the shoot of Wicked’s parts 1 and 2.

He said:

“I just feel very lucky that we kind of have a brotherly relationship between all three of us you know, Lukie T as well. Johnny has been there the whole time.”

Bridgerton, a historical romance TV series is based in the early 1800s and narrates the tale of eight siblings of the Bridgerton family, who search for love for themselves. Luke Newton plays the role of Colin Bridgerton, who is the third Bridgerton son in the show.

Apart from Newton, other stars like Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Barlett, Harriet Cains, and Nicola Coughlan are a part of the hit series.

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 will be released on May 16, 2024

As Luke Newton braces himself for the first part of season 3, he praised his fellow actor and stated that throughout the shoot, his inspiration has been Jonathan Bailey, who plays the eldest Bridgerton son in the series.

Furthermore, he was also joined by his co-stars Nicola Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie at the premier, who also appreciated Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley.

Coughlan said:

“Both Simone and Phoebe have been incredible. They basically were just like, ‘We’re here for you if you need us,’ which was so, so wonderful and so kind of them. I was like, ‘I’ve got to commit to this like I’ve never committed to anything before.’ It’s eight months. It’s a real marathon, but thankfully, I had a great partner in Luke, and we both felt the same and really cared, and we’re really invested in the show.”

The show started airing in December 2020. The second season was released in March 2022, while the first part of the second season will be aired on May 16, 2024. The makers have also revealed that they will be releasing the second part on June 13, 2024.

Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn and airs on Netflix. While the show has a massive fan base, it has also received many awards and nominations like the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Guild Awards, Satellite Awards, and even a Grammy Award nomination for Best Score Soundtrack.

Furthermore, Entertainment Weekly also reported that the shooting for season 3 began in July 2022, and was wrapped up in March 2023. The season has been shot at the Claydon House, Squerryes Court, and even the Basildon Park.

