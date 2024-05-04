The Bear Season 3: Everything we know so far

For fans who have been anticipating a third installment to Christopher Storer’s comedy-drama and those who have just finished binging the second, The Bear Season 3 is releasing this year, which is June 2024. Being a critically acclaimed series that bagged a whopping 10 Primetime Emmy Awards back-to-back for the first season, the renewal of the second and beyond was inevitable.

Given the massive success of the first season, the second installment continued to maintain its essence. The Bear Season 2 further solidified its popularity by becoming the most-watched TV series during its run, according to many streaming aggregators. Additionally, as per FX, the sequel was the most-viewed season premiere in the network’s history.

Based on the critical acclamation the two seasons garnered worldwide, Carmy is returning in The Bear Season 3 with his eccentric staff, promising more offbeat humor and endearing moments that will set it apart from the rest. Follow along with the article to learn more about

The Bear Season 3 will be released in June 2024

Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans can sigh relief knowing that The Bear Season 3 will be released in June 2024. The series was renewed in November 2023, where it was made loud and clear that the reason that made Season 3 possible was the success of the sequel, which took The Bear to new heights.

In commemoration of The Bear Season 3 being green-lit, the entertainment president of FX, Nick Grad, said:

"We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

However, the fun is not just ending there, as The Bear Season 4 is also in the works and will be filmed subsequently to the third season, as reported by Deadline in March 2024.

Cast and characters

Below is the complete list of all characters in The Bear Season 3 who will be reprising their respective roles once again:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

José Cervantes as Angel

Richard Esteras as Manny

Chris Witaske as Pete

Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu

Where to watch The Bear Season 3

The Bear Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu for fans on FX on Hulu for the U.S. audience. Given the OTT’s geographical restrictions, fans worldwide can rely on Star hub on Disney+. One can even revisit the previous two seasons on the given platforms.

Plot summary

Holding a 99% approval with an average rating of 8.7/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of The Bear has been rated Fresh by the review aggregator. Here’s how the website describes the plot of the series:

"A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide."

The synopsis ends with:

"As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies Season 3 as 2024 progresses.