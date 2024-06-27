The Bear Season 3 Soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the series

The Bear season 3 aired on June 27, 2024, on Disney+. Created by Christopher Storer, this comedy-drama has won major awards, including four Golden Globe Awards to date.
The show is known for its enthralling plotline, amusing and interactive characters, and some great music. In the earlier seasons of The Bear, viewers heard songs like Let Down by Radiohead, Oh My Heart by R.E.M., and Last Train Home by John Mayer, among many other popular Billboard songs.
With music being an essential part of every episode, carrying the narrative and matching its aura, season 3 of The Bear will also feature some great music across various genres. This includes songs from renowned artists and rock bands like The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Taylor Swift, and more.
The Bear season 3 soundtrack list
The Bear season 3 will have music from popular artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and others.
All The Bear season 3 soundtracks:
- Mixed Emotions by The Rolling Stones
- Bad Energy by Reem
- Right Now by Tony K
- Villian by Tonny K and Reem
- Island by Tony K
- Good Luck, Babe! By Chappell Roan
- Lie by Reem
- (Nice Dream) by Radiohead
- Pearly-Dewdrop’s Drops by Cocteau Twins
- New Noise by Refused
- Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter
- No Problem by Tony K
- Lead the Way by Reem
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
- Racing by Tony K
- Trips by Reem
- Too Sweet by Hozier
- Baby, I Love You by The Ronettes
- Time by Tony K
- The Start of Things by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- The Morning Fog by Kate Bush
- Sabotage by Beastie Boys
- Only One by Reem
- I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Warren
- Drug by Tony K
- Long Live by Taylor Swift
- Getchoo by Weezer
- Higher by Reem
- Purple Heather by Van Morrison
- Washing Off The Blood by Labrinth
- Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream
- Just One More Day by Otis Redding
- We Close Our Eyes by Susanna Hoffs
- Big White Cloud by John Cale
- Save It for Later by Eddie Vedder
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey
- Sneakin by Tara George
- In the Garage by Weezer
- The Big Country by Talking Heads
- Joy by The Sundays
- Can You Hear Me by David Bowie
- 13 Ghosts II by Nine Inch Nails
- Are You Looking Up by Mk. Gee
- Strange Currencies by R.E.M.
- Secret Love by Stevie Nicks
- A Murder of One by Counting Crows
- Laid by James
- Disarm by The Smashing Pumpkins
- MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman
- This Time Around by Tara George
- Stephanie by Lindsey Buckingham
- Spinning Away by Brian Eno & John Cale
- The Night of the Hunter: Main Title by Charles Laughton, and Walter Schumann
- Save It for Later by The Beat
- (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) by Beastie Boys
- Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
- we can’t be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande
- Lunch by Billie Eilish
- Together by Nine Inch Nails
- Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang
- Got This Happy Feeling by Ghetto Brothers
- No Machine by Adrianne Lenker
- Up On the Roof by Carole King
Who stars in The Bear season 3?
The Bear season 3 will see the star cast reprising their lead roles, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmen, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, and Molly Gordon as Claire, among others.
Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliot, and Oliver Platt will also return for season 3. For guest cameos, viewers can look forward to appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Bernthal, Joel McHale, and Thomas Keller, among other guest stars.
Season 3 of The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.