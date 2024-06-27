The Bear Season 3 Soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the series

The Bear season 3 aired on June 27, 2024, on Disney+. Created by Christopher Storer, this comedy-drama has won major awards, including four Golden Globe Awards to date.

The show is known for its enthralling plotline, amusing and interactive characters, and some great music. In the earlier seasons of The Bear, viewers heard songs like Let Down by Radiohead, Oh My Heart by R.E.M., and Last Train Home by John Mayer, among many other popular Billboard songs.

With music being an essential part of every episode, carrying the narrative and matching its aura, season 3 of The Bear will also feature some great music across various genres. This includes songs from renowned artists and rock bands like The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Taylor Swift, and more.

The Bear season 3 soundtrack list

The Bear season 3 will have music from popular artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and others.

All The Bear season 3 soundtracks:

Mixed Emotions by The Rolling Stones

Bad Energy by Reem

Right Now by Tony K

Villian by Tonny K and Reem

Island by Tony K

Good Luck, Babe! By Chappell Roan

Lie by Reem

(Nice Dream) by Radiohead

Pearly-Dewdrop’s Drops by Cocteau Twins

New Noise by Refused

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter

No Problem by Tony K

Lead the Way by Reem

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

Racing by Tony K

Trips by Reem

Too Sweet by Hozier

Baby, I Love You by The Ronettes

Time by Tony K

The Start of Things by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

The Morning Fog by Kate Bush

Sabotage by Beastie Boys

Only One by Reem

I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Warren

Drug by Tony K

Long Live by Taylor Swift

Getchoo by Weezer

Higher by Reem

Purple Heather by Van Morrison

Washing Off The Blood by Labrinth

Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream

Just One More Day by Otis Redding

We Close Our Eyes by Susanna Hoffs

Big White Cloud by John Cale

Save It for Later by Eddie Vedder

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

Sneakin by Tara George

In the Garage by Weezer

The Big Country by Talking Heads

Joy by The Sundays

Can You Hear Me by David Bowie

13 Ghosts II by Nine Inch Nails

Are You Looking Up by Mk. Gee

Strange Currencies by R.E.M.

Secret Love by Stevie Nicks

A Murder of One by Counting Crows

Laid by James

Disarm by The Smashing Pumpkins

MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

This Time Around by Tara George

Stephanie by Lindsey Buckingham

Spinning Away by Brian Eno & John Cale

The Night of the Hunter: Main Title by Charles Laughton, and Walter Schumann

Save It for Later by The Beat

(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) by Beastie Boys

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

we can’t be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande

Lunch by Billie Eilish

Together by Nine Inch Nails

Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang

Got This Happy Feeling by Ghetto Brothers

No Machine by Adrianne Lenker

Up On the Roof by Carole King

Who stars in The Bear season 3?

The Bear season 3 will see the star cast reprising their lead roles, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmen, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, and Molly Gordon as Claire, among others.

Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliot, and Oliver Platt will also return for season 3. For guest cameos, viewers can look forward to appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Bernthal, Joel McHale, and Thomas Keller, among other guest stars.

Season 3 of The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.