Will there be The Bear season 4? Everything you need to know 

The Bear has quickly risen to become one of the most popular FX series ever since the release of its first season in 2022. The highly anticipated third season of the series premiered on Hulu on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. It was also released on Disney+ internationally.

The dark comedy-drama series, led by Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, follows how he inherits his late brother's Italian sandwich shop and the chaos that ensues as he tries to establish a fine dining restaurant.

The first two seasons were riddled with high-octane drama as tensions rose within and outside the kitchen. Season 3 sees Carmy get even more pedantic as the shop aims to compete for a fabled Michelin star.

Viewers are already questioning the return of The Bear for a fourth season, wondering whether this will be the last time they witness Carmy and his team on the screen. There is great news for fans of the series, as The Bear has been reportedly greenlit for a fourth season.

What we know about The Bear season 4

There has been no official confirmation from FX regarding a fourth season of the series. However, Variety and Deadline have confirmed through multiple sources that the series was "secretly" renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. FX might have been holding back on the news in light of the recent premiere of the third season of the series.

It was also reported that seasons 3 and 4 of The Bear were filmed back-to-back. This could mean that the upcoming season of the series will premiere around the same time next year. A trend can be traced regarding the release date of the series, which infers that it is released around the same time each year.

The first season was released on June 23, 2022, followed by the second season on June 22, 2023, and the recent third season on June 26, 2024. Viewers can expect the release of a fourth season of the series in June 2025.

Since the reports suggest the fourth season has already been filmed after the third, it can be anticipated that the cast of season 3 will be reprising their roles. Jeremy Allen White will certainly be reprising his role as Carmy, followed by Ayo Edebiri in the role of Sydney. Other characters, such as Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Neil (Matty Matheson), are also anticipated to return.

What is The Bear about?

The series followed a talented yet dysfunctional chef named Carmy Berzatto, who inherited his late brother's sandwich shop called 'The Beef.'

In the first two seasons, Carmy established a new set of rules and menu at the Beef, along with hiring new chefs. One of the prominent chefs on his team, Sydney, also rose to the occasion and helped establish a restaurant in place of the sandwich shop.

The series follows how Carmy deals with unresolved family trauma and his brother's debt and often causes a chaotic situation in the kitchen with his penchant for perfectionism.

The newly released third season follows how Carmy and his team deal with the pressures of their restructured restaurant, 'The Bear.' The official synopsis reads:

“Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

It further reads:

"In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

All episodes of The Bear season 3 are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

