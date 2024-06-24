The Bear season 3 to premiere earlier than previously announced 

The Bear season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2024, following the success of season 2 in 2023. There is great news for fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming season as FX has announced an earlier premiere for the show than expected.

FX has announced that The Bear season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. This has brought the premiere of the upcoming season three hours ahead of its original date of June 27, 2024. The Bear season 3 will follow a similar release schedule to its previous seasons, where all the episodes are premiered in one go.

The upcoming season will premiere on Hulu in the USA. The early release schedule will be followed across all time zones across the world which will see a release time equivalent to 9 pm ET/6 pm ET in the USA. The series will be available for streaming on Disney+ in areas where Hulu does not stream.

What to expect from The Bear season 3?

Season 3 of The Bear was renewed by FX following the major success of the second season. As per reports, it was the most-watched TV series at the time of its premiere last season. The upcoming season will see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) continue his obsessive behavior to earn a Michelin star for his restaurant alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

The official synopsis of the third season reads:

“Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

It further continues:

“In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

The finale of the second season of the series saw a frantic opening night at Carmy's new restaurant as it took some time for things to settle down. The transformation of the humble sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant will only see tensions increase in the contentious kitchen. The season finale also saw a major misunderstanding between Carmy and Claire (Molly Gordon) meaning that their romantic aspirations might take a backseat in the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will see the return of Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods, Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski, José Cervantes as Angel, Richard Esteras as Manny, Chris Witaske as Pete, and Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu.

Stay tuned for The Bear season 3 scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, on Hulu.