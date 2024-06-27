How old are Jeremy Allen White's children? The Bear actor says his daughters get confused about fans calling him "Chef"

American actor Jeremy Allen White recently opened up about his role as a chef in FX's The Bear, a comedy-drama series, and how his children reacted to the character. On Tuesday, June 25, he appeared at the premiere of season 3 of the television show and spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

White shares two daughters, 5-year-old Ezer Billie White and 3-year-old Dolores Wild White with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin.

When host, Cassie DiLaura, asked how the 33-year-old's kids feel about fans running up to their dad and calling him "Chef," Jeremy replied,

"It's confusing and strange, but they know about the show. They have not seen the show."

However, the star revealed that his eldest daughter Ezer has seen the first two minutes of the pilot episode.

Jeremy Allen White mentions his daughters at the premiere of season 3 of The Bear

Jeremy Allen White met actress Addison Timlin in 2008, and the pair got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child Ezer Billie White, on October 20, 2018, and a second daughter, Dolores Wild White, on December 12, 2020. In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce from the After Everything star. They have decided on joint custody and co-parenting of their two children.

Jeremy Allen White attended the premiere of season 3 of his show The Bear at the El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. The series is about a young chef from the fine dining world who has returned to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal).

He spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how his daughters find it strange and confusing when the fans chant "chef" or "yes, chef" around him. However, Jeremy Allen White added,

"Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt. She'll ask to watch that a lot. But that's all of the show she's seen."

When ET's interviewer asked him how old he feels his daughters have to be to actually watch The Bear, White explained that he does not have a set age in mind, and quipped,

"I don't know if we're even ready to have that conversation."

Jeremy Allen White came to the premiere in a tan linen suit, white button-down shirt, and a black tie. He posed for several photos on the carpet and also expressed his gratefulness for having the opportunity to celebrate the release of the new season. He shared,

"We didn't get to do this last year, [with the] strikes going on, and so the only time we've done a premiere is for season one -- and that was before the show came out. So there was certainly nobody doing any of this when we did our first season! So it's beautiful."

The 10 episodes of season 3 of The Bear are available to stream from June 26, 2024, on Hulu.

