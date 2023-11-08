The Bear season 3: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The Bear season 3 has been announced by FX Entertainment. The announcement came on November 6, 2023, months after the second season came to screens this summer. The fictional show based on culinary experts and the back kitchen story has been very popular since the premiere of its first season in June 2022. While the second season’s renewal was declared in July 2022 and aired in June 2023, the third season’s announcement took longer.

The Emmy-nominated series follows Carmen Berzatto, a young award-winning chef, as he comes home to Chicago to take over his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The plot revolves around the friction and challenges a chef faces, which include permissions, debts, structural renovations, and staff issues. The high-level speculations about a renewal have come to an end, with Hulu and FX finally announcing The Bear season 3.

The Bear season 3: Every information available so far

Is there a release date?

As mentioned before, after months of dilemma, The Bear season 3 has been officially confirmed. However, the production team has not announced any date yet. With SAG-AFTRA yet to wind up, the long-drawn WGA strikes may have caused delays, both for the renewal and the release date for the third season. The schedule seems to tentatively point towards 2024.

While the makers have not confirmed the dates of The Bear season 3 premiere, a safe guess hints at the latter half of 2024. For reference, The Bear season 2 was announced in July 2022 and arrived in June 2023. The third season was announced in November 2023, so it may arrive in fall 2024. However, going by the consistent release schedule of the show, it may manage to drop in June 2024.

Who is likely to be in the cast of The Bear season 3?

One of the most comforting parts of the show has been the consistent regular cast. The Bear season 3 is expected to bring back the whole ensemble cast. That means Jeremy Allen White will be back as chef Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto. He will likely have his team, which includes Richie, Claire, and Sydney.

As such, the cast may have the following actors:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Edamu Molly Gordon as Claire Matty Matheson as Neil Fak Lionel Boyce as Marcus Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Jon Bernthal as Mickey Berzatto Abby Elliott as Natalie ″Sugar″ Berzatto

Most of the impressive cast is likely to be back (Image via IMDb)

It is yet unclear whether Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto and Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee will return for the third season. Other cast members in the previous seasons who may or may not return are Will Poulter as Luca, Sarah Paulson as Cousin Michelle, Olivia Colman as chef Terry, Gillian Jacobs as Tiff, and John Mulaney as Stevie.

What will be the story of The Bear season 3 about?

Carmy will need to manage his personal issues (Image via IMDb)

Going by the finale of the second season, one of the lead threads to follow in season 3 will be the troubled waters between Carmy and Claire. After Carmy’s loud thinking about Claire being the reason for his lack of focus and Claire hearing him say so, the misunderstanding between the romantic pair will need to be addressed.

Another lead may be about Marcus missing his mother’s death on the reopening day of the restaurant. He may double doubt his professional calling after this tragic event. However, Boyce, the actor who plays Marcus, believes it is a path of greatness for the chef, as he told Deadline.

“It is just a story of passion…for me, I would love to explore that. So I would love to see him get one step closer to it and see what comes with that – the good and the bad,” Boyce said.

Marcus will be in focus in the third season of the show (Image via IMDb)

If viewers have been expecting any romance between Syndey and Carmy, they are likely to be disappointed, according to actor Ayo Edebiri. However, Carmy will need to come to terms with his grief and troubles in the upcoming season.

Look out for any further news on The Bear season 3. Meanwhile, season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.