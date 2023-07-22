Jeremy Allen White shows off fit physique in post-workout snaps

Jeremy Allen White, the 32-year-old star of the acclaimed series "The Bear," is not only captivating audiences with his talent on screen but also with his sizzling physique and dedication to fitness.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role as Lip Gallagher in "Shameless," has been making headlines with his impressive workout routine and transformation for his upcoming role in the wrestling drama, "The Iron Claw."

Here's a picture of the actor following a recent workout:

Jeremy Allen White (pic courtesy backgrid)

Let's take a closer look at how Jeremy Allen has been bringing the heat this summer, both in the kitchen and at the gym.

A peek into Jeremy Allen White workout routine

In his pursuit of portraying real-life wrestler Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw," Jeremy Allen White has left no stone unturned when it comes to preparing for the physically demanding role.

He opened up to Esquire about the grueling process of bulking up for the character, emphasizing that it wasn't an easy journey. "Yes, eating all the time," he revealed, describing the constant intake of calories required to achieve the desired size. From morning waffles with almond butter to midday turkey patties and avocados, White's dedication to his craft is amply evident.

While the transformation wasn't without its challenges, it's clear that Jeremy Allen White's commitment to the role knows no bounds. He underwent rigorous training alongside maintaining a high-calorie diet, all to authentically embody the legendary wrestler on the silver screen.

This dedication not only showcases his professionalism but also his passion for his craft.

From kitchen to gym: Jeremy Allen White's journey as Chef Carmy in "The Bear"

"The Bear" is another notable achievement in Allen's career. (Image via Jeremy Allen's Facebook)

"The Bear" has been another significant milestone in Jeremy Allen White's career, where he took on the role of Chicago chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto.

The show follows the story of a former fine-dining chef fighting to save his family's struggling Italian beef sandwich shop. White's performance as the tortured chef garnered critical acclaim and earned him an Emmy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award in 2022.

White's portrayal of Carmy Berzatto went beyond his acting skills, as his charismatic on-screen presence and muscular build caught the attention of viewers.

His tousled hair and biceps became a topic of fascination, leading to him being affectionately called the "Internet's new boyfriend." Social media was abuzz with admiration for his portrayal and his dedication to bringing authenticity to the character.

Despite the newfound fame and recognition from "The Bear," Jeremy Allen White remains grounded and humble. He admits to not paying too much attention to praise and relies on his mother for social media updates.

His level-headedness and focus on his craft have helped him find gradual success in the industry. From his early days on "Shameless" to Emmy and Golden Globe honors, White's journey has been inspiring, and fans can expect the same passion in his upcoming role as Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw."

In both the kitchen and the gym, Allen White continues to bring the heat, captivating audiences with his talent, dedication and undeniable charm.

As fans eagerly await his future projects, it's evident that the rising star's journey is far from over, and he's poised to leave an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.