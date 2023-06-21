High-calorie foods for weight gain: 5 best ones to add to your diet

Looking for some healthy and high-calorie foods for weight gain? If so, we have listed some of the best ones that are sure to help you achieve your desired weight.

Gaining weight can be quite challenging, especially if you have a poor or restricted diet. The good news is that consuming certain high-calorie foods can help you gain weight safely and healthily.

Adding some specific foods to your diet can provide you with extra nutrients and calories, making your weight gain efforts more effective.

Top high-calorie foods for weight gain

Here’s a list of high-calorie foods to gain weight. Adding these five weight-gaining foods and drinks to your regular diet can help you gain weight and also boost stamina:

#1 Rice

White rice contain lots of calories. (Photo via Pexels/FOX)

Rice is one of the best high-calorie foods for weight gain. It’s a calorie-dense food that’s sure to help you achieve your weight goals.

One cup of cooked white rice has approximately 200 calories, around 40 grams of carbs and very little amount of fat. Rice is convenient and easy to cook and can be added to a high-calorie meal for weight gain.

#2 Potato and other complex carbohydrates

Potatoes are also among some of the best high-calorie foods for weight gain. They are tasty and cost-effective as well as an easy way to add extra calories to your everyday diet.

Potatoes are not only calorie-dense but also offer other nutrients like potassium and fiber, too. Other than potatoes, here are some other sources of complex carbohydrates that you must add to your diet to gain weight.

corn

quinoa

buckwheat

oats

sweet potatoes

legumes and beans

#3 Red meat

Red meats are among the top high-calorie foods for weight gain. (Photo via Pexels/Mali Maeder)

Red meats are among the top high-calorie foods for weight gain. Red meats like pork and beef are one of the highest-calorie foods you can consume for muscle building.

Additionally, red meats contain dietary creatine, an important compound that supports muscle growth, strength, size and health. Eighty-five grams of steak is loaded with 25 grams of protein, 220 calories and around 2.6 grams of leucine.

#4 Peanut butter

Peanut butter is also an excellent food choice when it comes to gaining weight. It's rich in protein and has nearly all the amino acids the human body needs to boost stamina and improve the functioning of the immune system.

Two tablespoons of peanut butter have seven grams of protein, 191 calories, seven grams of carbohydrates and 16 grams of fat. Eating peanut butter with slices of bread or fruits every day is one of the best high-calorie snacks for weight gain that you can eat.

#5 Salmon and other oily fish

Salmon is a good source of high-calorie food that can help with weight gain and muscle mass.(Photo via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

Salmon and other fishes are a good source of high-calorie food that can help with weight gain and muscle mass.

They're also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are linked to numerous health benefits and are also known to reduce risk of health diseases like heart problems and stroke. Try to consume at least 1-2 pieces of fish every day to gain weight and muscle fast.

Other high-calorie foods for weight gain include:

bananas

whole grain bread

dried fruits

cereal bars

avocados

cheese

full-fat yogurt

whole eggs

pasta and wheat products

While high-calorie foods are important so as to gain weight, high-calorie drinks can help, too.

From shakes and hot chocolate to smoothies and juices, there are numerous high-calorie drinks for weight gain. These may include protein shakes, milkshakes, smoothies and juices.

However, to prevent increasing fat mass from accumulating, you must consume the aforementioned foods and drinks in moderation and also follow a regular strength training session.

