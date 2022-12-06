Peanut Butter Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Peanut butter is a popular spread that many people like to eat. It's incredibly tasty and has a creamy texture that greatly enhances the way you experience taste.But if you thought peanut butter was only a portion of delicious food, you would be selling it short. Research shows that peanuts can actually provide multiple health benefits and are an effective way to improve your health.

In this article, we will cover peanut butter nutrition facts and its various health benefits,

What is Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is one of the most natural foods you can find. It’s literally just peanuts. Yet many commercial brands contain added ingredients, such as sugar and trans fats, both of which have been linked to health problems like heart disease. Instead of buying a processed brand with added ingredients, choose an all-natural brand like Jif Natural Peanut Butter which contains only peanuts and salt.

Peanut Butter Nutrition Facts

Peanut butter is a delicious, healthy food that you can use in many recipes.

Two tablespoons of smooth peanut butter contain190 calories

16 grams of fat

8 grams of carbohydrates

2 grams of fiber

3 grams of sugar

and 7 grams of protein.

Peanut butter is made primarily of unsaturated fats and fiber, both of which are important to health. Try replacing saturated fats in your diet with unsaturated ones. Peanut butter can be a good source of fiber, lowering your risk of heart disease and helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Health Benefits of Peanut Butter

1) Reduces appetite

Peanut butter may also support your weight loss goals by reducing your appetite. For example, adding 3 tablespoons of peanut butter to a breakfast meal significantly increases satiety and decreases the desire to eat more compared to when you do not add peanut butter.

2) Promotes fullness and fat loss

Peanut butter could help you curb your hunger because it's high in protein. A 2-tablespoon serving of peanut butter provides about 8 grams of protein. Protein is important for preserving muscle mass during weight loss efforts, as muscle burns more calories than fat does at rest. If you lose too much muscle, your metabolism will slow down and making continued weight loss more difficult.

3) Rich in Healthy Fats

Though peanut butter contains a great deal of calories, it can fit into a diet if consumed in moderation. Peanut butter is rich in heart-healthy fats and protein, and it can make a good alternative to meat for vegetarians.

4) Rich in antioxidants

Similar to other real foods, peanut butter contains more than just the basic vitamins and minerals. Peanut butter is rich in antioxidants like p-coumaric acid, which can reduce arthritis in rats. It also contains some resveratrol, which is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and other chronic diseases in animals.

Is Peanut Butter Healthy For Weight Loss?

Peanut butter is packed with nutrients and protein and a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is also very calorie-dense—one tablespoon of peanut butter has approximately 100 calories. The key to enjoying peanut butter without gaining weight is moderation: adding a little peanut butter to your diet will not be harmful as long as you are eating a balanced diet overall.

Wrapping Up

Like most nuts and seeds, peanut butter is quite nutritious and contributes to a healthy diet. Peanut butter can be enjoyed on its own or with other healthy snacks like whole grain crackers, raw vegetables, and fruit. Be sure to follow all the recommendations outlined by your health care provider to ensure you are meeting your dietary needs while losing the weight you want to lose.

Poll : 0 votes