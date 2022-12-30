Looking for the best natural peanut butter to include in your diet? Despite the numerous peanut butter options available, many of them are made up of unhealthy ingredients such as unsaturated fats, preservatives, additives, and excess sugar.

Peanut butter is a superfood that's routinely used by fitness enthusiasts for weight training, bodybuilding, and weight loss. However, it's crucial to understand the complete nutrition profile of commercially sold brands before including them in your daily diets.

What do the best natural peanut butter brands have in common?

As a general rule, look for the product with the least ingredients. Typically, peanuts are roasted and ground into the final product.

Commercial peanut butters that are the healthiest have few ingredients, starting with peanuts and perhaps salt. Added sugar and hydrogenated vegetable oils are common ingredients in less nutritious options. In this article, we will take a look at the five best natural peanut butter brands available in the market.

Best Natural Peanut Butter Brands For Fitness Enthusiasts

Here's a look at five such brands:

1) Crazy Richard's 100% All Natural Peanut Butter

Crazy Richard's 100% All Natural Peanut Butter (Image via Amazon)

This one-ingredient product is a versatile, gourmet natural peanut butter that can be used to make a variety of tasty foods such as cookie butter spreads, PB bites, peanut butter sauce, peanut butter jelly sandwiches, peanut butter toast crunch, and peanut butter honey oatmeal. Due to its gluten-free, no-salt, no-sugar, bpa-free, and non-gmo qualities, it can be considered the best natural peanut butter brand currently available.

Each jar is made using 540 kinds of high-quality raw peanuts grown locally in the United States. 2 tbsp (32 grams) of this product contains 180 calories, 8 grams of protein, 16 grams of fat, 5 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber, and 2 grams of sugar.

Price: $14.99 for a 16-ounce jar

2) 365 Everyday Value Organic Peanut Butter

Nutrition Profile of 365 Everyday Peanut Butter (Image via Amazon)

Made from dry roasted organic peanuts grown in the USA, this sodium-free, organic, GMO-free, kosher, vegan, unsweetened, no-salt product is one of the best natural peanut butter products available.

Two tbsp (32 grams) of this product contains 200 calories, 8 grams of protein, 17 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

Price: $4.19 for a 16-ounce jar

3) Trader Joe's Creamy No-Salt Organic Peanut Butter

Made from organic Valencia peanuts, this Climate Pledge Friendly product also has a USDA Organic Product certification. This creamy, no-salt product is naturally sweet and can be used anytime you want a healthy snack.

You can buy it directly from Trader Joe's at close to 4$ per jar, making it one of the best natural peanut butter options for college students and others with a tight budget.

Two tbsp (32g) of this product contains 200 calories, 8 grams of protein, 15 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of sugar.

Price: $20.59 for 2 packs of 16-oz each

4) Justin's Classic Gluten-Free Peanut Butter

Made from only two ingredients (roasted peanuts and palm oil) using a proprietary nut grinding method, this gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher product can be used in baking, cooking, sandwiches and numerous other combinations. This 28-ounce family size jar is one of the best natural peanut butters for those with gluten allergies.

Two tbsp (32 grams) of this product contains 210 calories, 7 grams of protein, 18 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, and 2 grams of sugar.

Price: $6.15 for a 28-ounce jar

5) Spread The Love Naked Organic Peanut Butter

Spread The Love Peanut Butter (Image via Amazon)

Made in California, this all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, preservative-free, sugar-free, salt-free, certified kosher, non-GMO, and no palm fruit oil product is made with just one ingredient - dry-roasted organic peanuts.

Two tbsp (32 grams) of this product contains 18 calories, 7 grams of protein, 15 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, and 1 gram of sugar.

Price: $13.99 for a 16-ounce jar

Takeaway

The aforementioned products are among the best natural peanut butter brands available. Made from less than two ingredients, all these products are suitable for addition to your daily diet. Regardless of which brand you choose, use it in moderation along with other healthy, nutritious foods.

