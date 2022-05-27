What Is the 14-Day No Sugar Challenge? Are You Up for It?

Most of us consume too much sugar, which is one of the reasons that causes weight gain and health problems in the long run. However, reducing sugar intake does not seem to be a priority for most people.

Most of us are more attracted to foods that are sweet. This is probably because our body gets used to consuming sweet foods, so we develop a taste for them.

That is where the no sugar challenge comes into play.

The 14-Day No Sugar Challenge is similar to the numerous 30-day challenges that are out there. However, unlike those challenges, the duration of this challenge is just 14 days.

What Is a Sugar-Free Challenge, and How Does It Work?

A No Sugar Challenge is a trendy wellness challenge that is quickly gaining traction. It's a dietary challenge where the goal is to eat less sugar for a set period of time.

If you consume too much sugar on a daily basis, a challenge like this can be highly beneficial. With a No Sugar Challenge, you can reach your weight-loss objectives while also improving your overall health and fitness.

Benefits of No Sugar Challenge

Any dietary pattern that reduces or eliminates added sugar is likely to benefit overall health, particularly for those who consume a lot of it on a regular basis.

However, consistency is the most critical aspect of any dietary pattern, which isn't necessarily the objective of a 14-day sugar-free challenge.

If you eliminate added sugar from your diet for 14 days and then return to a high-added-sugar diet, the benefits of the sugar-free diet will be soon lost.

The following are some of the advantages of cutting down on added sugar:

1) Blood sugar level

Cutting back on sugar controls your blood sugar level. (Image via Pexels / Photomix Company)

Consuming meals and beverages high in added sugar on a regular basis can wreak havoc on blood sugar control and raise your risk of type 2 diabetes. Cutting back on added sugar, even if only for a short time, is an excellent method to lower blood sugar and insulin levels.

However, if you eliminate added sugar from your diet for 14 days only to revert to a high-sugar diet after the challenge, you will quickly lose the benefits. As a result, a less rigorous, long-term approach to reducing added sugar is likely to be a more feasible option for long-term blood sugar control.

2) Body Weight

Eliminating sources of added sugar may aid weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

The added sugar-rich foods and beverages are high in calories but poor in important nutrients like protein and fibre.

As a result, a diet high in sugary foods has been linked to weight gain. Increased visceral fat, the sort of fat that surrounds your organs, is also linked to a high added sugar intake.

Visceral fat accumulation is linked to a higher risk of illness. Eliminating sources of added sugar may aid weight loss, especially when combined with a nutrient-dense, high-protein and fibre diet.

3) Oral Health

Eating too much sugar causes a lot of oral health issues. (Image via Pexels / George Becker)

Sugary foods and beverages are known to be detrimental to dental health. In reality, additional sugar consumption in both children and adults is significantly connected to an increased risk of tooth cavities and gum disease.

Thag is because the bacteria in the mouth break down sugar and produce acid, which can harm your teeth. Therefore, avoiding additional sugar can help safeguard your teeth.

4) Heart Health

Consuming less sugar reduces heart diseases. (Image via Pexels / Karolina Grabowska)

High blood pressure, triglyceride and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels have all been linked to sugar-rich diets as risk factors for heart disease. Consuming too much added sugar has also been associated with an elevated risk of heart disease and heart disease mortality.

Diets that limit added sugar, such as the Paleo Diet and Whole Foods plant-based diets, have been demonstrated to minimise the risks for heart disease, such as high triglyceride and LDL cholesterol levels.

Foods to Avoid in 14-Day No Sugar Challenge

People who participate in a 30-day no sugar challenge are recommended to avoid meals and beverages high in added sugars, such as:

Table sugar, honey, maple syrup, corn syrup, agave, coconut sugar—these are just some of the sweeteners that can be found in many of the things we eat and drink on a daily basis.

Soda is one of the main sources of added sugars in our diets and should be avoided.

Other foods that may be high in added sugars include sweetened smoothies and juices, sweetened coffee drinks, sports drinks, ketchup, BBQ sauce, honey mustard and coffee creamer.

No sugar challenge often encourage participants to eliminate artificial and organically derived low- or no-calorie sweeteners, such as Splenda, Equal, stevia and monk fruit.

Whole grains are usually encouraged over refined grains, such as white bread, white pasta and white rice.

Takeaway

If you’re going to be successful in reining in your sugar intake, you’ll have to be patient and determined.

Don’t expect the pounds to magically begin falling off or your health ailments to disappear overnight with the 14 day no sugar challenge. That simply won’t happen and will only set you up for failure and disappointment. Instead, make a commitment to reduce your sugar intake by making small changes over time.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you ready to take the 14 day no sugar challenge? Yes, sounds exciting! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav