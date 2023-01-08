Is Peanut Butter Gluten-Free?

Peanut butter is a popular spread and is loved by many. It's a rich source of vegan protein and is available in creamy or crunchy textures.

There's a lot of confusion regarding nut butters and their safety for people who're sensitive to gluten. Gluten sensitivity can be genetic, as in the case of Celiac disease, or it can be non-celiac in nature.

In this article, we will discuss the safety of peanut butter for gluten-sensitive people and its health benefits.

Can Peanut Butter Be Consumed on a Gluten-Free Diet?

Peanuts, peanut flour, peanut oil, and peanut butter are naturally gluten-free, so the short answer to the question is yes. Gluten is a plant protein that occurs in certain grains.

It's not usually found in nuts and nut butters. However, during the industrial processing of nut butters, there's a chance of cross-contamination with other gluten-containing foods such as wheat, barley, and rye.

This butter is made out of peanuts, sugar, and salt for flavor. Products labeled as 'natural' contain no added flavors or stabilizers. It's normal for these products to have oil separated on top. Regular butter made using peanuts includes only gluten-free ingredients. Palm oil is usually used as a stabilizing agent.

Why Go Gluten-Free?

Gluten allergy is characterized by the release of antibodies and histamines in response to gluten intake in the body. It can be confirmed using blood tests.

Gluten allergy and celiac disease can also be confirmed by intestinal biopsy. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is a condition that can occur in people who do not suffer from celiac disease. Common symptoms of gluten allergy include:

diarrhea

constipation

stomach pain

stomach discomfort

bloating

rapid weight loss

allergic rashes on the skin

difficulty in breathing

fatigue

anemia

depression

If you are sensitive to gluten and experiencing the aforementioned symptoms, it's the best to go gluten-free.

Peanut Butter Nutrition Facts

The most common question asked by people suffering from celiac disease is 'is peanut butter gluten-free?'. Having answered this question, we now bring out the nutritional facts about this butter and its health benefits.

Butter made from peanuts contains good amounts of plant protein, fats, and carbohydrates. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of butter made from peanuts contains:

Carbohydrates: 22 grams of carbs (14% of calories). Note: It includes 5 grams of fiber.

22 grams of carbs (14% of calories). Note: It includes 5 grams of fiber. Protein: 22.5 grams of protein (14% of calories), which is a significant amount of protein among plant-based sources.

22.5 grams of protein (14% of calories), which is a significant amount of protein among plant-based sources. Fat: 51 grams of fat, (72% of calories), which makes them a high-fat food.

Apart from being low in carbs, peanuts are also good sources of certain vitamins and minerals. Hundred grams of this butter contains:

Vitamin E: 60% of the daily value (DV)

60% of the daily value (DV) Vitamin B3 (niacin): 84% of the DV

84% of the DV Vitamin B6: 29% of the DV

29% of the DV Folate: 18% of the DV

18% of the DV Magnesium: 37% of the DV

37% of the DV Copper: 56% of the DV

56% of the DV Manganese: 65% of the DV

Peanuts also contain small amounts of:

biotin

vitamin B5

iron

potassium

zinc

selenium

If you're following a low-calorie diet, it's not advisable to include butter made from peanuts, as it's calorie-dense.

Health Benefits of Peanut Butter

Peanuts can offer some health benefits due to their nutritional value. The two most important health aspects of peanuts are:

Rich Source of Vegan Protein

For vegans, peanuts and butter made from peanuts can provide good amounts of plant-based protein. Vegans do not consume animal products such as meat and dairy, and the only way to get protein is from plant protein sources. However, people allergic to peanuts must avoid peanut products.

Rich Source of Antioxidants

Peanut butter is rich in antioxidants like p-coumaric acid, which can have potential anti-inflammatory effects. Several studies have indicated that antioxidants present in peanuts might reduce joint pain.

Can I Consume Peanut Butter Daily?

It's comparatively safe for gluten-sensitive people to consume peanuts and peanut butter daily, but it has to be kept in mind that it's a high-calorie food and can cause weight gain.

