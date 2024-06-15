10 TV shows to watch before Bridgerton season 4 arrives

While Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 was received with much excitement, fans are already awaiting the arrival of Bridgerton season 4. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, released on June 13, 2023, witnessed the much-anticipated union of Colin and Penelope. Fortunately, Netflix already confirmed a fourth season back in 2021 so fans have that to look forward to.

However, the next installment in this Regency-inspired romantic series has a long way to go. Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter on June 12 during the U.K. premiere for Part 2:

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she continued.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

As for which Bridgerton sibling will be the main focus in Bridgerton season 4, it is yet to be revealed. Francesca already found a husband this season, but the introduction of a new character in the last minutes of the finale teased that her romantic journey might not be over yet. Benedict also went through his own transformative journey, opening doors to new possibilities. Eloise's plan to leave London and discover the world also leaves the potential for a new storyline.

As fans wait for Bridgerton season 4, here is a list of similar TV shows that you can watch in the meantime.

Downtown Abbey, Outlander, and more — 10 best shows to watch before Bridgerton season 4

1) The Gilded Age

A still from 'The Gilded Age' (Image via IMDb)

The Gilded Age on HBO is a gripping period drama that transports viewers to New York during the nineteenth century – a period of huge economic upheaval and emerging social classes. The story follows Marian Brook, who moves to the big city to live with her rich aunt, Agnes van Rhijn, and her cousin, Ada Brook. The naive Marian is thrown into the world of the New York elite with its complex social issues, relationships, and a glaring divide between the different social classes.

Fans waiting for Bridgerton season 4 would likely enjoy The Gilded Age. They are both historical, complex in their representation of social systems and culture, and deal with issues of love, scandal, and relationships. Like the Netflix show, this HBO series is also presented with striking storylines and well-written characters, but with more focus on social issues and power dynamics.

2) Sanditon

A poster for 'Sanditon' (Image via IMDb)

Sanditon, based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel, is a mesmerizing period drama set in a coastal English town in the early 19th century. The series revolves around the life of Charlotte Heywood who comes to the seaside resort of Sanditon and gets involved with its residents. As she encounters romance, rivalry, and trouble, the show gives us a look at societal norms during the time.

Everyone waiting for Bridgerton season 4 will enjoy Sanditon for the romance and depiction of the high society within the Regency context. While not as bold as the Netflix series, Sanditon also gives fans the same colorful costumes, fabulous scenery, and a diverse crew of characters. The enrapturing story of its characters, their drama, young love, and the search for happiness and meaning in life provides a fairytale experience for fans of Bridgerton season 4.

3) Pride and Prejudice

A still from 'Pride and Prejudice' (Image via IMDb0

The 1995 miniseries Pride and Prejudice, produced by BBC, still remains one of the top-tier adaptations of the beloved Jane Austen novel that few can surpass. The series has Cg on BBC Plolin Firth playing the role of the dark and mysterious Mr. Darcy, catapulting the actor to stardom, while Jennifer Ehle's portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet earned critical acclaim and numerous awards.

This series has brought one of the most celebrated love stories in literature to life on the TV screen and has become an integral pop cultural phenomenon. Fans who are impatient for Bridgerton season 4 will surely get their period-drama fix through Pride and Prejudice. It is, after all, the OG Regency romance that started the craze.

4) Downton Abbey

A poster for 'Downton Abbey' (Image via IMDb)

One of the most popular British television programs, Downton Abbey is a historical fiction drama that revolves around the life of an English aristocratic family and their servants during the early 20th century. Taking place in the ornate Downton Abbey estate, the series dives into themes of social class as its characters navigate romance, rivalry, and ambition. With a motley crew of characters such as the Earl of Grantham, Dowager Countess, Tom Branson, and others, each episode gives fans something to look forward to with its dramatic twists and turns.

Those who are eagerly waiting for Bridgerton season 4 will enjoy Downton Abbey for its historical setting, complex narratives, and rich drama related to the elite society. Both shows masterfully portray the romantic and social elements of the British aristocracy, elevated by exquisite costumes and lavish sets. Downton Abbey is a compulsory watch for people who fancy intelligent and compelling period dramas full of sophisticated allure.

5) Outlander

A poster for 'Outlander' (Image via IMDb)

Based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is a captivating series that narrates a historical saga of love, adventure, and time travel. The series revolves around Claire Randall, a nurse from World War II who mysteriously gets transported to 18th-century Scotland. She then meets the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, and their enduring love story forms the core of the series which is fraught with historical events and political drama.

Those awaiting Bridgerton season 4 are likely to enjoy the Outlander series because of its passionate romance and dramatic elements. Both shows feature powerful female protagonists and well-developed characters, set against a stunning historical background. Fans of the Netflix show will love the perfect blend of drama, thriller, and emotions that Outlander has to provide.

6) Belgravia

A still from 'Belgravia' (Image via IMDb)

Belgravia is another British drama series from the makers of Downton Abbey, which transports people to the Regency-era aristocratic society of 19th century England. Based on the novel by Julian Fellowes, the series depicts the lives of the Trenchard family and their societal secrets, scandals, and games. In the wake of a ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond days before the Battle of Waterloo, the Trenchards become entangled with Belgravia’s high society where dark secrets and forbidden passions threaten to undo them.

This is the perfect show to watch as fans wait for Bridgerton season 4 due to its complexities, depth of character development, and grand sets. While it only has one season, a follow-up series called Belgravia: The Next Chapter is also available for viewing pleasure. With its beautiful costumes, lavish mansions, and dramatic romantic arcs, Belgravia brings a similar vibe to the Netflix show, so fans of the genre will definitely adore it.

7) The Buccaneers

A still from 'The Buccaneers' (Image via IMDb)

Not to be confused with the 1995 adaptation, The Buccaneers is a 2023 series on Apple TV+ based on an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton. It throws the audience into the sophisticated society of London in the 1870s where a band of American girls travel to England in search of noble husbands. At the helm of the group is a feisty lady called Nan St. George, who navigates the complexities of British society with her clever disposition and determination.

Bridgerton season 4 fans are sure to be drawn to the story of The Buccaneers for its compelling romance, ambitions, and social commentary. As with the Netflix series, this show immerses viewers into the world of Regency romance and emotion-driven drama that fans will appreciate, making it a must-watch for lovers of high-society balls and scandals.

8) Beecham House

A poster for 'Beecham House' (Image via IMDb)

Moving from Britain to the vibrant society of India, Beecham House is a historical drama series set in 1795 Delhi. The main character is John Beecham, a former British soldier for the East India Company starting a new life as a trader. Scandalous details and secrets about John’s past start to resurface as he moves to a luxurious mansion. The series depicts family drama, local royalty, and the politics of the era, making for a highly intriguing story.

Fans of Bridgerton got a little taste of Indian flavor in season 2 with the introduction of the Sharma family. Those who enjoyed the cultural aspects brought about by its Indian characters will have a lot to savor in Beecham House. The series explores the love, power, and expectations of the characters set during 18th-century India. It offers the same grand backdrop, dramatic plot turns, and enticing love stories that die-hard fans awaiting Bridgerton season 4 are sure to appreciate.

9) The Tudors

A poster for 'The Tudors' (Image via IMDb)

The four-season show, The Tudors, is an engaging historical retelling that dives into the life of one of the most notorious English monarchs, Henry VIII. The series explores the King's six marriages, politics, and the historical events that shaped the era. Henry's multiple wives, political infighting at his court, and struggle for power and legacy are painted with passion and melodrama.

To those who are waiting for Bridgerton season 4, The Tudors will certainly appeal to you as this show is a period piece dealing with love, power, and wealth. While it is far darker and grittier than the Netflix show, it offers a complex plot, elegant setting, and royal drama plucked from the pages of history that will prove to be an interesting experience for fans anticipating Bridgerton season 4.

10) Harlots

A still from 'Harlots' (Image via IMDb)

Harlots revolves around the racy and gritty universe of 18th-century London and tells the story of two women who run brothels: Margaret Wells and Lydia Quigley. Margaret wants to provide for her daughters in the future, fighting Lydia in the leadership of the sex workers in the city and its profitable business. The series delves into the tumultuous lives of women and their various exploits in a ruthless world dominated by men.

Viewers waiting to watch Bridgerton season 4 should give Harlots a chance for its depth of characters, historical events, magnificent set designs and costumes, and high-stakes storylines. The show contains all the elements that fans of Bridgerton love, including steamy romance, humor, wit, and female rivalry as well as camaraderie. Thus, it is a must-see for viewers who enjoy watching period dramas, especially with strong female characters.

These are some TV shows that fans can watch while waiting for Bridgerton season 4. Meanwhile, all three seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Netflix.

