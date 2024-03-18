Is The Tudors an accurate portrayal of Henry VIII? Historical accuracy explored

April 2007, marked the premiere of the historical fiction television series The Tudors, which centers on the reign of King Henry VIII. The show's fourth and final season ended in June 2010, and it received praise for its gripping narrative and endearing characters.

The series invites viewers to delve deeper into a fascinating era of English history by presenting a vivid portrayal of the Tudor court and the tumultuous reign of Henry VIII. It achieves this by blending historical events with compelling drama and thus embellishing a bit of the historical facts.

The title came under fire for altering a few historical facts about King Henry VIII's sisters, wives, son, and more. However, it is important to note that it is an accurate portrayal of Henry VIII himself.

Before delving deeper into the alterations the show made, it is important to know more about The Tudors and Henry VIII.

What is The Tudors about?

The Tudors sheds light on the reign and marriages of King Henry VIII, focusing on the English Renaissance dynasty under his leadership. It also showcases the major historical developments that occurred during his reign.

The official synopsis of the title reads:

"Passion, ambition, and treachery collide in this compelling drama about the early years of King Henry VIII's infamous 40-year reign."

Even though the show does a good job of capturing the spirit of the Tudor era, some have criticized it for depicting historical events and facts in a way that makes the show seem like a period piece of fiction.

However, The Tudors provides viewers with a look into the turbulent world of King Henry VIII and the Tudor dynasty, even with its minor historical inaccuracies.

Who was the only legitimate male heir of Henry VIII?

Edward VI, the only surviving male heir to Henry VIII, was born on October 12, 1537, to Jane Seymour, his third wife. Henry VIII had long wanted a son to ensure the Tudor dynasty had an heir, and that son was Edward VI.

Though his birth was joyful, Edward had to face several obstacles in his life, beginning with the tragic death of his mother, who breathed her last about 10 days after he was born. He then ascended to the throne at the age of nine after Henry VIII died in 1547.

Political unrest and important Protestant reforms were the highlights of Edward VI's reign. However, Edward VI died from tuberculosis at the age of 15 in 1553.

Is The Tudors historically accurate?

Historical facts are occasionally strayed from in The Tudors television series when it comes to those close to the King. However, most details about the king himself are historically accurate. King Henry VIII's split from the Catholic Church and his establishment of the Church of England are accurately portrayed in the series. This is one of the most important events in European history. It is believed that he did this so he could divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn.

The show also portrays the complexity of Henry VIII's relationships with his wives and advisors by shedding light on the political landscape and power struggles of the Tudor court. It additionally focuses on his eagerness to have a son as he feared he would die without having an heir to become king after him.

The Tudors (Image via Prime Video)

However, the title also features certain inaccuracies in terms of other individuals' lives. A noteworthy deviation from history is when viewers see Mary and Margaret, Henry's sisters, being combined into a single character, Margaret Tudor. While Mary is omitted from the show, some of Margaret's storylines are reflective of Mary's real life.

Another fact that the title seemingly strayed from was that Henry Fitzroy died when he was old enough to be considered an adult. However, as per the series he breathed his last while he was still a child.

Additionally, despite their royal heritage, Mary and Elizabeth, the daughters of King Henry VIII, were not officially acknowledged as princesses in reality. However, in the show, King Henry refers to them as princesses on multiple occasions.

The Tudors is available to watch on several streaming services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, FuboTV, and Paramount Plus.