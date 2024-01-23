MrBeast may have signed a game show deal with Amazon Prime Studios worth $100 million

Popular YouTuber and internet personality Jimmy "MrBeast," has reportedly signed a deal with Amazon Prime Studios for an upcoming reality game show. According to speculations, the reality show will be themed around challenges and survival, similar to Jimmy's YouTube videos, which mostly consist of fun games and challenges that offer money and prizes.

It is reported that the YouTuber had an idea for a show that he pitched to different streaming OTT platforms. Amazon allegedly accepted the pitch and offered a contract of $100 million. It is clear that the American YouTuber has experience making a game show after his successful Squid Game video, so fans are excited to see what's in store.

Will there be a new Amazon Prime reality TV show with MrBeast?

According to the reports, details about MrBeast's new show, like the title, the number of episodes, and the prize money, remain unclear as of now. The signing was first reported by news outlet Puck, which claimed that the YouTuber had been in contact with Amazon's Jen Salke to flesh out the concept of the show.

MrBeast has previously recreated the challenges from the popular Netflix show Squid Game for a viral video, where he gave away $456,000 to the winner. The video came out two years ago and has over 564 million views on YouTube. This isn't the only game show challenge he's hosted. On August 19, 2023, he uploaded an Olympic Games video where he got a person from every country in the world to participate.

The Olympic Games challenge was titled Every Country on Earth Fights for $250,000. Since Jimmy has experience with hosting unique challenges and extreme survival videos that go viral, it will definitely be entertaining to watch a similar concept in a series on an OTT platform.

MrBeast has 233M subscribers on YouTube and regularly uploads videos to his main channel on the platform. However, he recently came into the spotlight when he uploaded one of his old videos to the social media platform X. The YouTuber claimed that he wanted to know how much revenue a video could make there, and he later revealed that he made $250,000 from just a single upload.