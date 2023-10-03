Who is 'MrBeast'? Exploring his latest jersey deal with LaMelo Ball’s Charlotte Hornets 

Not a lot of basketball fans knew who "MrBeast" was until the Charlotte Hornets agreed on a jersey sponsorship with one of his companies, Feastables.

Under the agreement, the Feastables logo wonill be seen the upper right section of the Hornets' jersey fronts as well as that of their NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

This is the first time an NBA team has partnered with a company led by a content creator for patch sponsorship.

The Feastables logo will also be seen in the media backdrops for all Hornets news conferences and interviews.

The Hornets and Feastables will also collaborate on digital media, content and marketing opportunities.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch," Hornets Sports and Entertainment president Fred Whitfield said. "We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved.”

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” Reed Duchscher, representing Feastables, said.

MrBeast is Jimmy Donaldson, who became a popular figure due to his YouTube videos. Entering the NBA realm could mean he is ready to become more mainstream, but who is he?

Getting to know MrBeast

James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson was born on May 7, 1998 in Wichita, Kansas, but he eventually moved to Greenville, North Carolina.

He began bringing in his MrBeast persona in 2012 with his first videos on YouTube, which catered to him playing computer games.

As he grew older, Donaldson transitioned to comedy and doing stunts, and he significantly gained an impression from there.

Donaldson will be carrying the Feastables brand to the NBA. He and Jim Murray founded the company in 2022.

Feastables is more known for its chocolate bar, but it recently introduced a gummy candy product called "Karl Gummies" in collaboration with Karl Jacobs.