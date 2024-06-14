"MASQUERADE BALL OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!”: Fans React to Hints of Benedict's Leading Role in Bridgerton season 4 

Fans have been ecstatic since they received an exciting new update about Bridgerton season 4 in the concluding episode of the series' third season. In the final few moments of the show, when Eloise is departing for her journey to Scotland, Benedict and she briefly speak about the Masquerade Ball that will be hosted by their mother, Violet Bridgerton, next year.

For the uninitiated, this is a clue that Bridgerton season 4 will be focused on Benedict Bridgerton's story as the Masquerade Ball is where he first meets Sophie Beckett, his romantic interest in the third book in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn.

Unsurprisingly, this information has sent fans of Benedict Bridgerton into a frenzy. Some were disappointed by the show's third season, which decided to skip the Benedict-focused third book and center around Penelope and Colin's romance in the fourth book instead. They have taken to social media to express their excitement.

"MASQUERADE BALL OFFICIALLY HAPPENING! ITS FINALLY MY TIME", wrote one user on X.

"Two more years of waiting, but our Benny boy is FALLING IN LOVE AND GETTING MARRIED!", wrote another user.

"My poor friends watched me do a victory lap around the room", said another user

Several others also joined the bandwagon and expressed their happiness over the news.

“do you think mama would ever let me miss her MASQUERADE BALL?”BENEDICT BRIDGERTON SEASON 4 LEAD I'M SAT", wrote one user.

"Benedict season 4 here we come! between the mention of the masquerade ball, his conversation with eloise on the swings and the voice over talking about looking toward the future with only him in shot…sophie is coming!", wrote another user.

"the best siblings are separated for a while but eloise will return for the biggest event of all where she will see benedict lose his head for sophie", said another.

Bridgerton season 4 will be focussed on Benedict Bridgerton

The concluding episode of Bridgerton season 3 has already hinted that season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton and his love story. This means the upcoming season will be based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the Bridgerton series.

After three seasons on the show, fans of the Bridgerton books were starting to worry about Benedict's fate. This is because his story was not explored in the third season, which should have been the case if one followed the sequence of the books. With that being said, now that Benedict and Sophie's love story is finally happening, fans cannot be happier.

Bridgerton season 4 will explore the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett. Those who read the books may be aware that their romance is nothing short of a fairytale. It all starts when Benedict meets Sophie at his mother's Masquerade Ball.

Sophie meets Benedict's eyes at the Ball and is instantly drawn to her. Sophie, although the daughter of an earl, has been fulfilling servant-related duties towards her stepmother.

However, her circumstances do not stop her from having a dance with Benedict. With that being said, like all fairytales that thrive on longing and a little drama, Benedict and Sophie's love story too doesn't come without problems. Viewers will have to wait for the release of Bridgerton season 4 to find out what happens next for the couple after their initial meeting.

Who will play Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is safe to assume at this point that Luke Thompson will be returning as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 4. His reprisal of the role in the upcoming season will make the most sense, as Luke has spent years in the role. It is unlikely that the actor will depart from the show when it focuses on his character.

All episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.