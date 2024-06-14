Will Bridgerton have a Season 4? Release details, what to expect, cast, and more

Bridgerton finally returned with the second half of its third season on June 13, 2024, bringing back another exciting roller coaster of emotions. The series also took its trademark path, where its narrative played with characters, emotions, and storylines, delivering yet another loaded season that fans could not get enough of.

Of course, with season 3 concluding, the primary question remains: Will there be Bridgerton season 4? To ease those worrying minds, yes, the Netflix and Shondaland production will indeed return with a fourth season and will likely take on the story of another sibling (Eloise, perhaps?).

However, it will not come as soon as fans would like, as the showrunner has already confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The majority of the cast for the upcoming fourth season is expected to remain the same, though it is still too early for any confirmation.

It is also likely that the fourth season will not be the last we see of the show. Having said that, nothing beyond season 4 is confirmed yet.

When will Bridgerton season 4 premiere?

The simple answer to this question will disappoint many fans of the show. Per recent reports and The Hollywood Reporter's conversation with showrunner Jess Brownell, fans will not see the show in 2025. It will be at least 2026 before another season of the Netflix drama drops.

This is not unusual, given the series is exceptionally well-made and the storylines are perfectly adapted. So, while fans will not have to question "Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?," they will still be left wondering about its exact release date, which will not be announced anytime soon.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jess Brownell explained:

"I have almost slipped up a couple of times, so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up... I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re toward the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have."

Brownwell further expanded:

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language... And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

What to expect from Bridgerton season 4

The fourth season of the famed show is expected to continue on the liens of the previous three, taking on the love affair of another member of the family. Of course, most believe Luke Thompson’s Benedict or Claudia Jessie’s Eloise may take center stage next time, with the other cast members also contributing to the drama.

However, it is still too soon to know which direction the next season plans to go. Brownwell also confirmed that there are many ships that exist and multiple ways the next season could go.

Brownwell added:

"I think it’s hard to say. There’s so many different ships ... I think one of the ships is going to be very, very happy."

All fans can do for now is wait for more details as the creators progress with the fourth season of Bridgerton.

Meanwhile, the first three seasons of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix.