Who does Jessica Madsen play in Bridgerton? Actress talks about getting hateful DMs aimed at her character in the show

Bridgerton regular Jessica Madsen has become accustomed to the extravagant world of the Regency era, complete with its lavish costumes and intricate social codes. However, season 3 offered a new experience for Madsen's character, Cressida Cowper, the chance to explore a genuine friendship.

While the season centers on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) blossoming romance, it also brings several recurring characters to the forefront. One of the most surprising is Cressida, the resident mean girl of the ton.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Bridgerton actress Jessica Madsen said she is happy to be part of the show where fans have a love-hate feeling about her character. At the start of the third season, Cressida formed an improbable friendship with Eloise while vying for the love of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) with Penelope. Her actions left audiences questioning her motives.

Jessica Madsen shared that she's received a mix of reactions to Cressida, including "interesting comments and some interesting DMs" about the character.

"I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her," she admits.

However, she finds amusement in messages like, "Thank you for letting me hate you so much" or "I love hating you so much." Jessica Madsen goes on to reveal her lighthearted response to the hate messages:

"You're welcome," she jokes.

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen on Cressida Cowper and the art of playing the villain

While Cressida struggles with a rather difficult personal situation and a series of marriage catastrophes, she starts to develop criticism of the norms and practices of her culture. This internal conflict is in some measure due to her friend-like relationship with the outspoken Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed by Claudia Jessie.

But when asked how it feels to be disliked for a role, she takes a more professional stance.

"It makes me feel like I've done my job right," Jessica Madsen says. "I really don't take those things personally. The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet [who] have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely."

Looking ahead, Jessica Madsen hints at Cressida's growth in season 3.

"There are twists and turns ahead for the character. The mask is falling off Cressida. She's becoming a human being. No, we're getting to see her human side and why she is the way she is. And yeah, that every mean girl, if we quote, 'mean girl' as everyone likes to call her, has something beneath her. I personally don't think she is, but hey, you know."

Jessica Madsen brings the character of Cressida Cowper to life in Bridgerton. Initially introduced as a self-absorbed debutante vying for attention in the competitive marriage market, Cressida's journey throughout the series reveals a more complex individual.

In her debut season, Cressida's primary focus is securing a prestigious match. She clashes with Daphne Bridgerton, the season's diamond, and employs manipulative tactics to capture the attention of eligible bachelors. Whether intentionally spilling a drink on Penelope Featherington or boasting about suitors, Cressida's behavior is undeniably unkind.

Cressida's second season continues in this vein. She displays a sense of entitlement, expecting to be courted by the newly arrived Jack Featherington. However, her hopes are dashed when Jack's attentions shift elsewhere.

Season 3 marks a turning point for Cressida. Facing mounting pressure from her parents to find a husband, she sets her sights on Lord Debling. Here, we see a shift in Cressida's approach. She seeks guidance from Eloise Bridgerton, a former rival, and even attempts to cultivate an interest in nature, a topic Debling enjoys.

Despite her efforts, Cressida finds herself, once again, competing with Penelope for Debling's affections. Her frustration leads her to make a cruel move, sabotaging Penelope's chances with Debling. This act, however, doesn't paint Cressida entirely as a villain. It highlights her desperation and the societal pressures she faces.

Whether villain or misunderstood soul, Cressida Cowper promises to be a captivating character throughout Bridgerton season 3. Part one is streaming now on Netflix, with part two arriving on June 13, 2024.

Jessica Shirley Madsen, born on April 11, 1992, is an English actress who garnered recognition for her portrayals of Clarice in the 2017 horror film Leatherface and Cressida Cowper in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.