La Dolce Villa ending explained: How did Eric’s dream finally come true?

The La Dolce Villa is an Italian romantic drama released on Netflix on February 13, 2025. With the direction of Mark Waters, renowned for his work on Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, the film transports viewers to the peaceful town of Montezara, a charming Italian community.

Written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the film looks through family, love, and second opportunities against the gorgeous backdrop of Italy. La Dolce Villa, created by Robyn Snyder and Deb Evans, presents a poignant, immersive experience of Italy's understated beauties.

The story focuses on Eric, a father who visits Italy to stop his daughter Olivia from becoming settled in the charming town of Montezara. A "one-euro house" plan and the hope of a fresh life drew Olivia to the town.

Eric gets caught on a trip of self-discovery, love, and unanticipated turns as he tries to persuade her to go back to Ohio. The movie's last scene shows Eric discovering his passion and a new house. Therefore, he chooses to transform Montezara from merely a place of escape and chooses to stay in Italy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for La Dolce Villa. Reader discretion is advised.

La Dolce Villa ending: Eric finds his purpose in Montezara

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

La Dolce Villa ends on a happy note, with Eric deciding to stay in Montezara, where he finds love, purpose, and a newfound love for life. He was set to go back to Ohio at first because he thought Italy was a bad place for him. But by fixing the one-euro house, getting closer to Francesca, and seeing his idea of a cooking school take off, Eric finds a new sense of purpose and belonging.

In the last few seconds, Francesca, the determined mayor of Montezara, finds out who owns the villa. This lets Eric and Olivia keep the house. Eric can fully embrace his new life now that he knows this. People in the town are happy about the new cooking school's success, Eric and Francesca's growing relationship, and Montezara's brighter future.

The conflict: Arrival of Larry and Tracey Longo

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

The Longos' arrival changes Eric and Olivia's plans of living in Montezara. When the Longos say they are the rightful heirs to the villa, they show proof that their family is related to Mario, who used to own it. Eric and Olivia have spent a lot of time, energy, and emotion fixing up the villa.

As a strong supporter who has helped Eric with the renovation, Francesca feels responsible for what has happened. She thought that the Longos weren't interested in the villa, but it turned out that her trusted friend Bernardo had told them by sending them pictures of the renovations being done on the villa.

In this emotional situation, Eric and Olivia are forced to face the painful truth that their dream may be slipping away.

The legal battle: The hidden truth about the Villa’s ownership

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

Francesca finds a long-lost document that says there were two Marias: Maria Leoni and Maria Leone. The Longo family tree goes back to Maria Leone, who was Mario's great-grandmother. This discovery clears up the question of who owns the villa.

It turns out that the Longos, even though they are related to Mario, are not the rightful owners of the property that Eric and Olivia have worked so hard to restore.

When Francesca sets out to find the truth, Eric and Olivia win a small but important battle. The people of the town work together to make the discovery possible. They support Francesca as she looks for the truth. That paper, which is kept in the city hall archives, is the key to solving the mystery and making things better for Eric and Olivia.

The romantic chase: Francesca stops Eric at the train station

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

Now that the ownership problem is over, La Dolce Villa turns its attention to Eric's personal journey. Even though there are locks on the villa, Eric decides to leave Montezara because of the emotional ups and downs and thinks it is time to go back to Ohio and try to save what's left of his business.

Francesca is not ready to let him go, though. Eric is about to leave, so she rides her bike to the train station to stop him.

Francesca tells Eric the good news about who owns the villa when she finds him at the station, which makes Eric change his mind. At this point, it's clear that Eric has found something unexpected in Montezara: love, a purpose, and renewed hope.

After a tearful reunion, Eric decides to stay in Italy, putting his newfound love and dream of opening a cooking school ahead of going back to his old life.

The resolution: A new future for Eric, Olivia, and Montezara

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

La Dolce Villa ends on a hopeful note, with the ownership dispute over and the romantic tension over. After getting together professionally and romantically, Eric and Francesca start working together to make his dream of opening a cooking school come true.

Owing to Francesca's work to boost the town's economy with the one-euro house plan and the success of the cooking school, Montezara starts to do well.

The dying town becomes a tourist hub, and people who want to learn about local food come to the new cooking school. Eric's decision to stay in Montezara not only makes his dream come true but also helps the town do well.

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

Olivia, who has her own goals, moves to Rome to start an apprenticeship in interior design. This is also the start of a new chapter for her.

At the end of La Dolce Villa, everyone celebrates how far the town has come and how the characters have started over. Eric has finally found his place in the world, and things are going to get better between him and Francesca.

Olivia is also excited about her future because she knows that her dad has found happiness and fulfillment in Montezara. The town is doing well at the end of La Dolce Villa, and the characters are ready to start new lives based on love, purpose, and shared dreams.

La Dolce Villa is available to stream on Netflix.

