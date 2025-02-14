La Dolce Villa: Full list of cast in Mark Waters' romantic comedy on Netflix

La Dolce Villa is a comedy-drama directed by Mark Waters, with a screenplay by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy. It premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2025.

The film follows Eric, played by Scott Foley, who goes to an Italian small town to help his daughter Olivia after she decides to purchase a villa there. Trying to convince his daughter to change her decision, he ends up forming a romantic connection with the town's mayor, Francesca.

The film stars Maia Reficco as Olivia and Violante Placido as Francesca. Other key cast members include Giuseppe Futia, Simone Luglio, Tommaso Basili, and Daniel Panzironi.

The main cast of La Dolce Villa

Scott Foley as Eric

Scott Foley (Image via Netflix)

Scott Foley's Eric is a generous man who cares deeply for his daughter. When he finds out through social media that she plans to buy a €1 village in a remote Italian village, he shows up to convince her otherwise.

Scott Foley is known for playing Roman Bridger in the Scream film franchise. He has worked in television shows such as The Unit, Scrubs, Felicity, Grey's Anatomy, Dawson's Creek, and House.

Violante Placido as Francesca

Violante Placido (Image via Netflix)

Violante Placido plays Francesca, the mayor of the Italian small town. She spends her time in community work and gets romantically involved with Eric.

Violante Placido is an Italian actress and singer with an experience of over three decades. She made her film debut in 1993 with Quattro bravi ragazzi. She has worked in a Hindi film Barah Anna and a few English language films that include Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, The American, and The Lookout.

Maia Reficco as Olivia

Maia Reficco (Image via Netflix)

Olivia is a young woman whose admiration for the quiet Italian life leads her to buy a cheap villa in Italy. However, things are tougher than they appear as she has to build everything on her own with the help of her father.

Maia Reficco is an American actress of Argentinian descent. She started working in films as a child actor in Kally's Mashup. She gained prominence through her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Do Revenge.

The additional cast of La Dolce Villa

Below is the list of other actors and the roles they play in the film:

Giuseppe Futia as Giovanni

Simone Luglio as Nino

Tommaso Basili as Bernardo

Daniel Panzironi as Matteo

Nunzia Schiano as Antonia

Luisa De Santis as Antonia

Lucia Ricalzone as Antonia

Giselle Gant as Zola

Madior Fall as Cesare

Jenny De Nucci as Donata

Mitch Salm as Lary Longo

Melanie Neu as Tracey Longo

Ettore Nicoletti as Hotel Conciegre

Loris Loddi as Provincial Assessor

Sinne Mutsaers as Deb Welch

About La Dolce Villa

La Dolce Villa is a slice-of-life film where Eric reluctantly helps Olivia renovate her newly bought villa, as he begins to fall in love with the peaceful life. However, when the descendants of the previous owner suddenly show up, Eric must decide whether to stay or leave for good.

The film is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The plot of the film according to the platform reads:

"When his daughter decides to buy a crumbling Tuscan villa, Eric rushes to Italy to talk her out of it — and instead finds beauty, romance and new purpose."

Stay tuned for more news and updates about La Dolce Villa and other films and TV shows on Netflix.

